LifeSci Capital Initiates Coverage of Zymeworks (ZYME) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, LifeSci Capital initiated coverage of Zymeworks (NasdaqGS:ZYME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.80% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zymeworks is $20.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 87.80% from its latest reported closing price of $11.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zymeworks is 148MM, an increase of 94.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zymeworks. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZYME is 0.13%, an increase of 16.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 72,032K shares. The put/call ratio of ZYME is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 15,028K shares representing 21.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,437K shares , representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 44.10% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 4,840K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,102K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 30.93% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,309K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,608K shares , representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 26.37% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,917K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 2,138K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares , representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZYME by 28.24% over the last quarter.

Zymeworks BC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks' lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric™ bispecific antibody which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA and is currently enrolling in a pivotal clinical trial for refractory HER2-amplified biliary tract cancer (HERIZON-BTC-01) as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2-expressing gastroesophageal and breast cancers. Zymeworks' second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a novel bispecific HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks' proprietary ZymeLink™ linker and cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies.

