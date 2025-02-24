LifeSci Capital Initiates Coverage of Tourmaline Bio (TRML) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, LifeSci Capital initiated coverage of Tourmaline Bio (NasdaqGS:TRML) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 376.60% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tourmaline Bio is $58.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 376.60% from its latest reported closing price of $12.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tourmaline Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tourmaline Bio. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 20.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRML is 0.31%, an increase of 30.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.07% to 24,856K shares. The put/call ratio of TRML is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 2,539K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,222K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 1,478K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pfizer holds 1,272K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 1,079K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares , representing a decrease of 41.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRML by 33.61% over the last quarter.

Tourmaline Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

talaris therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company based in boston, ma and louisville, ky. talaris is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe auto-immune and immune-mediated disorders. the company was founded on technology discovered and developed by dr. suzanne ildstad and operates its own cell processing facility in louisville. talaris is backed by leading life sciences investors blackstone life sciences, longitude capital and qiming venture partners usa.

