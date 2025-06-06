LifeSci Capital Initiates Coverage of Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, LifeSci Capital initiated coverage of Tectonic Therapeutic (NasdaqGM:TECX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 263.97% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tectonic Therapeutic is $84.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 263.97% from its latest reported closing price of $23.19 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tectonic Therapeutic. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 14.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECX is 0.14%, an increase of 69.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.27% to 11,154K shares. The put/call ratio of TECX is 6.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 1,402K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company.

EcoR1 Capital holds 935K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares , representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 33.73% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 853K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing an increase of 16.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 49.55% over the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 512K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing a decrease of 16.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 47.87% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 482K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 93.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 686.29% over the last quarter.

