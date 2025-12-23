LifeSci Capital Initiates Coverage of Sionna Therapeutics (SION) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, LifeSci Capital initiated coverage of Sionna Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:SION) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.13% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sionna Therapeutics is $43.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.13% from its latest reported closing price of $43.48 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sionna Therapeutics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 16.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SION is 0.42%, an increase of 0.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 46,742K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,445K shares representing 23.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 6,745K shares representing 15.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,705K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 3,616K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,694K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SION by 46.01% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,195K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

