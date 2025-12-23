LifeSci Capital Initiates Coverage of Prime Medicine (PRME) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, LifeSci Capital initiated coverage of Prime Medicine (NasdaqGM:PRME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.21% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prime Medicine is $6.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.29 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 78.21% from its latest reported closing price of $3.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prime Medicine is 2MM, a decrease of 65.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prime Medicine. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 10.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRME is 0.09%, an increase of 50.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.40% to 100,831K shares. The put/call ratio of PRME is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 16,562K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,062K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 118.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,217K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,485K shares , representing an increase of 29.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 208.61% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,478K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares , representing an increase of 57.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 329.46% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 4,750K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 84.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 1,247.82% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 4,640K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares , representing an increase of 49.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRME by 305.04% over the last quarter.

