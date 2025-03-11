LifeSci Capital Initiates Coverage of Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt () (MOLN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, LifeSci Capital initiated coverage of Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:MOLN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 185.03% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt () is $12.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.26 to a high of $18.86. The average price target represents an increase of 185.03% from its latest reported closing price of $4.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt () is 85MM, an increase of 1,607.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molecular Partners AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOLN is 0.07%, an increase of 296.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 321.50% to 3,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,221K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 81.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 452.13% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,354K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing an increase of 67.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 250.23% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 23.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 83.61% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

