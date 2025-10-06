LifeSci Capital Initiates Coverage of Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, LifeSci Capital initiated coverage of Compass Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CMPX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 263.89% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compass Therapeutics is $13.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 263.89% from its latest reported closing price of $3.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Therapeutics is 9MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPX is 0.14%, an increase of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 115,002K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 15,220K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,363K shares , representing a decrease of 46.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 13,496K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,053K shares , representing an increase of 18.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 52.67% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 10,025K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enavate Sciences GP holds 7,788K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 7,149K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

