LifeSci Capital Initiates Coverage of Candel Therapeutics (CADL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, LifeSci Capital initiated coverage of Candel Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:CADL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 266.73% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Candel Therapeutics is $20.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 266.73% from its latest reported closing price of $5.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Candel Therapeutics is 25MM, an increase of 79,854.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Candel Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADL is 0.07%, an increase of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.99% to 25,520K shares. The put/call ratio of CADL is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 5,545K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acorn Capital Advisors holds 2,581K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares , representing an increase of 16.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,622K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares , representing an increase of 45.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 35.97% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 977K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares , representing an increase of 23.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 904K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 23.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 4.98% over the last quarter.

