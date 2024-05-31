News & Insights

Lifesafe Holdings Sees Major Shareholding Change

May 31, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

Lifesafe Holdings Plc (GB:LIFS) has released an update.

Lifesafe Holdings PLC reported a significant change in ownership as Dowgate Group Limited crossed a threshold, acquiring a total of 6.121% voting rights, amounting to 2,930,792 shares. This move marks a notable change from the previous notification, where the stake was reported at 9.91% under Dowgate Capital Limited, suggesting a shift in the company’s shareholder structure.

