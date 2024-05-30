News & Insights

LifeSafe Holdings Announces Share Issuance Success

May 30, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk

Lifesafe Holdings Plc (GB:LIFS) has released an update.

LifeSafe Holdings Plc, an AIM-listed fire safety technology firm known for its innovative and eco-friendly fire extinguishing products, announced the successful passage of two key resolutions at its General Meeting. The company is set to issue 20 million new shares, with trading expected to commence on May 31, 2024. This development is a pivotal step in the company’s fundraising efforts and is likely to be of interest to investors monitoring LifeSafe’s growth and market presence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

