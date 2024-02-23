Lifenet Insurance (TSE:7157) Price Target Increased by 10.81% to 1,394.00

The average one-year price target for Lifenet Insurance (TSE:7157) has been revised to 1,394.00 / share. This is an increase of 10.81% from the prior estimate of 1,258.00 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,010.00 to a high of 1,680.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.16% from the latest reported closing price of 1,378.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifenet Insurance. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 78.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7157 is 0.06%, a decrease of 51.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.70% to 2,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJPNX - Fidelity Japan Fund holds 454K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FPBFX - Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund holds 370K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJSCX - Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies Fund holds 358K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 298K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 230K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7157 by 0.50% over the last quarter.

