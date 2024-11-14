Lifenet Insurance Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2024 Results

Lifenet Insurance Company (JP:7157) has released an update.

Lifenet Insurance Company reported strong financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, with a notable increase in insurance revenue to 14,297 million yen, driven by the growth in both individual life insurance and group credit life insurance. The company’s net income before taxes rose to 4,378 million yen, reflecting improved insurance service results and profitability despite a foreign exchange loss due to the strong yen. This performance highlights Lifenet’s robust market position and strategic growth in the insurance sector.

