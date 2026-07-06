LifeMD's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFMDP) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $22.91 on the day. As of last close, LFMDP was trading at a 6.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of LFMDP shares, versus LFMD:

Below is a dividend history chart for LFMDP, showing historical dividend payments on LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFMDP) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LFMD) are up about 1.1%.

Further LFMDP Research:

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