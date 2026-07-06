LifeMD's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of LFMDP shares, versus LFMD:
Below is a dividend history chart for LFMDP, showing historical dividend payments on LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFMDP) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LFMD) are up about 1.1%.
Further LFMDP Research:
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.