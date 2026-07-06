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LFMDP

LifeMD's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

July 06, 2026 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFMDP) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $22.91 on the day. As of last close, LFMDP was trading at a 6.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of LFMDP shares, versus LFMD:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for LFMDP, showing historical dividend payments on LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

LFMDP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFMDP) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LFMD) are up about 1.1%.

Further LFMDP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LFMDP
LFMD

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