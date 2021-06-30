LifeMD's (NASDAQ:LFMD) Wonderful 951% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

While LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 27% in the last quarter. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 951%. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

Because LifeMD made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

LifeMD's revenue trended up 73% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 119% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like LifeMD have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:LFMD Earnings and Revenue Growth June 30th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think LifeMD will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that LifeMD shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 682% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 49%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LifeMD better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for LifeMD you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

