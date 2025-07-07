Markets
LFMDP

LifeMD Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

July 07, 2025 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFMDP) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $23.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 10.09% in the "Diagnostics" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LFMDP was trading at a 3.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.20% in the "Diagnostics" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of LFMDP shares, versus LFMD:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for LFMDP, showing historical dividend payments on LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

LFMDP+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFMDP) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LFMD) are down about 3.5%.

Also see:
 IDXX Stock Predictions
 IMCB market cap history
 Institutional Holders of SYK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
IDXX Stock Predictions-> IMCB market cap history-> Institutional Holders of SYK-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LFMDP
LFMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.