LifeMD Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of LFMDP shares, versus LFMD:
Below is a dividend history chart for LFMDP, showing historical dividend payments on LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFMDP) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LFMD) are down about 3.5%.
