LifeMD Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFMDP) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $23.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 10.09% in the "Diagnostics" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, LFMDP was trading at a 3.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.20% in the "Diagnostics" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of LFMDP shares, versus LFMD:

Below is a dividend history chart for LFMDP, showing historical dividend payments on LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFMDP) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LFMD) are down about 3.5%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.