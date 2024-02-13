LifeMD Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Crosses Above 12% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFMDP) were yielding above the 12% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $18.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 11.01% in the "Diagnostics" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LFMDP was trading at a 23.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.74% in the "Diagnostics" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for LFMDP, showing historical dividend payments on LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, LifeMD Inc's 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: LFMDP) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LFMD) are down about 1.8%.

