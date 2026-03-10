LifeMD Q4 Revenue Up 4%; Issues Q1, FY2026 Outlook; Stock Gains 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD), a telehealth company, are up over 5% at $3.30 in the premarket today, following its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results. In addition, the firm provided revenue guidance for the first quarter and full year 2026.

LifeMD's telehealth speciality care platform supports weight loss, women's health, mental health, cardiovascular health, and urgent and primary care-related consultations.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, LifeMD reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $19.19 million or $0.41 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders of $5.72 million or $0.14 loss per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue increased 4% to $46.87 million from $45.14 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, LifeMD reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $11.25 million or $0.25 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders of $24.52 million or $0.60 loss per share in 2024.

Revenue grew 25% to $194.06 million from $154.82 million a year ago. As of December 31, 2025, cash totalled $36.8 million, and LifeMD had no debt.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2026, the firm expects revenue in the range of $48 million to $49 million compared to $65.7 million reported in Q1, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be $4 million to $5 million, reflecting strategic front-loaded patient acquisition investment, as GLP-1 patient sign-ups doubled versus Q4 2025.

Meanwhile, in the second quarter, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to return to profitability as customer acquisition costs decline sequentially and the substantial rise in patient volumes becomes accretive for the balance of 2026.

For the full year 2026, revenue is expected to be in the range of $220 million to $230 million, representing 13% to 19% from 2025.

Also, the annualised run-rate revenue is expected to exceed $250 million by Q4 2026, driven by GLP-1 and women's health momentum, according to the firm.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2026 is expected to be in the range of $12 million to $17 million.

And by the fourth quarter of 2026, Annualised run-rate adjusted EBITDA is expected to exceed $25 million, with substantial second-half accretion as weight management and women's health investments mature.

LifeMD's GLP-1 program for weight management and in-home health monitoring includes treatments using Wegovy, Zepbound, Ozempic, Axenda, and Triple Therapy.

Notably, the firm recently launched Novo Nordisk's oral Wegovy and reports that 80% of new weight management patients are initiating branded therapy, with first-quarter sign-ups at record levels.

LifeMD also offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialised treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care and hormone therapy.

LFMD has traded between $2.56 and $15.84 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $3.12, up 4%.

