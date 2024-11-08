LifeMD price target raised to $12 from $11 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Kyle Bauser raised the firm’s price target on LifeMD (LFMD) to $12 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.
- LifeMD sees Q4 revenue $57M-$58M, consensus $57.34M
- LifeMD backs FY24 revenue view at least $205M, consensus $206M
- LifeMD reports Q3 EPS (14c), consensus (12c)
- LifeMD launches affiliated pharmacy to drive end-to-end patient care
- LifeMD launches TestoRx, direct to consumer testosterone replacement therapy
