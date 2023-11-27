LifeMD (LFMD) Price Target Increased by 29.03% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 29.03% from the prior estimate of 7.90 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.79% from the latest reported closing price of 6.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeMD. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 17.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFMD is 0.08%, an increase of 157.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.35% to 9,756K shares. The put/call ratio of LFMD is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,203K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company.

Royce & Associates holds 1,097K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 61.99% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 710K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 63.07% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 555K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 61.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 278.76% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 477K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LifeMD Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LifeMD, Inc. (formerly Conversion Labs) is a leading telehealth company that is transforming the healthcare landscape with direct-to-patient product and service offerings. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home.

