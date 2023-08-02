LifeMD (LFMD) Price Target Increased by 15.38% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) has been revised to 7.65 / share. This is an increase of 15.38% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.39% from the latest reported closing price of 4.74 / share.

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeMD. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFMD is 0.02%, a decrease of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.79% to 7,210K shares. The put/call ratio of LFMD is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

B. Riley Fbr holds 1,082K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company.

Royce & Associates holds 1,070K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 8.75% over the last quarter.

B. Riley Financial holds 922K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing a decrease of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 16.47% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 678K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 8.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 431K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LifeMD, Inc. (formerly Conversion Labs) is a leading telehealth company that is transforming the healthcare landscape with direct-to-patient product and service offerings. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home.

