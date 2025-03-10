News & Insights

LifeMD, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Growth, Provides 2025 Guidance

March 10, 2025 — 05:40 pm EDT

March 10, 2025

LifeMD reports substantial growth with 43% revenue increase and strong telehealth performance, projecting revenue of $265-$275 million in 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

LifeMD, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, with consolidated revenues increasing 43% year-over-year to $64.3 million, driven by a 60% rise in telehealth revenue. Adjusted EBITDA also saw significant growth, rising 78% to $9.0 million, while telehealth adjusted EBITDA skyrocketed 396% to $5.9 million. The company achieved a nearly 99% increase in cash flow from operations, bringing it to $17.5 million, and ended the year with over $35 million in cash. Looking ahead, LifeMD provides 2025 revenue guidance of $265 million to $275 million and adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million. CEO Justin Schreiber highlighted ongoing growth in their telehealth services, particularly in weight management, and plans for new offerings in behavioral health and women’s health later in the year. The financial results were discussed in a conference call held on March 10, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Consolidated revenues increased 43% year-over-year to $64.3 million, with telehealth revenue up 60%, indicating strong growth in the company’s core services.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 78% to $9.0 million, highlighting improved profitability compared to the previous year.
  • Telehealth adjusted EBITDA surged 396% to $5.9 million, demonstrating the significant financial performance of the telehealth segment.
  • The company introduced guidance for 2025 with projected consolidated revenue of $265 million to $275 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million, signaling positive expectations for growth in the coming year.

Potential Negatives

  • GAAP net loss was reported at $0.9 million for the fourth quarter, indicating that the company is still not profitable despite significant revenue growth.
  • Gross margin decreased from 88% to 85%, attributed to one-time start-up costs and revenue mix changes, which raises concerns about cost management going forward.
  • The company reported a full-year net loss of $22 million, which, although slightly improved from the previous year's loss, remains substantial and could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What are LifeMD's fourth quarter revenue results?

LifeMD reported a consolidated revenue of $64.3 million, a 43% increase year-over-year.

How much did telehealth revenue grow?

Telehealth revenue increased by 60% compared to the previous year, reaching approximately $49.9 million.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter?

LifeMD's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter reached $9.0 million, up 78% from last year.

What are the cash flow results for the full year?

Full-year cash flow from operations grew 99% to $17.5 million, resulting in positive net cash flow.

What is the 2025 revenue guidance for LifeMD?

LifeMD expects consolidated revenue for 2025 to be between $265 million and $275 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $670,212.
  • STEFAN GALLUPPI (Chief Innovation Officer) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $14,790

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release




  • Consolidated revenues increased 43% year-over-year to $64.3 million with telehealth revenue up 60%


  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 78% to $9.0 million


  • Telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased 396% to $5.9 million


  • Full-year cash flow from operations increased 99% to $17.5 million and generated positive full-year net cash flow


  • Exited 2024 with over $35 million in cash


  • Introduces 2025 guidance for consolidated revenue of $265 million to $275 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million





Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today




NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


LifeMD, Inc.


(Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024.




Management Commentary



“LifeMD had a great fourth quarter. We not only achieved record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA but continued to accelerate growth across our core telehealth brands. We are especially pleased with the growth of our weight management program. While GLP-1 market dynamics continue to change with semaglutide coming off shortage, the quality of synchronous care we provide positions and differentiates LifeMD. We have a comprehensive care platform, which includes our pharmacy benefits infrastructure that helps patients access branded GLP-1 medications. In addition, our Medicare launch is slated for April 1 and could be a significant growth driver for our weight management program as we expect Medicare ultimately will cover GLP-1 medications for eligible beneficiaries. Further, we recently announced integration with LillyDirect to provide another more affordable route to Zepbound for patients who don’t have coverage through insurance,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “We also are pleased with the uptake of Rex MD’s Hormone Replacement Therapy offering.  We have begun laying the groundwork for the launch of our virtual-first behavioral health offering followed by a women’s health specialty offering later this year. We remain laser focused on building the highest quality virtual care platform in the United States that is transparent, affordable and accessible to everyone.”



“LifeMD had an exceptionally strong quarter with top- and bottom-line growth led by our core telehealth business. Telehealth achieved 60% year-over-year growth on a standalone basis, while our telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased 396% to $5.9 million. Our consolidated adjusted EBITDA was a record $9.0 million. Also, I am pleased to report that the WorkSimpli business returned to growth on both a sequential and year-over-year basis and their adjusted EBITDA exceeded $1 million per month during the quarter, in line with our previously guided expectations,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. “We entered 2025 well positioned for another year of record growth and profitability. As such, we are introducing 2025 guidance for consolidated revenue of $265 million to $275 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million.”




Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights



All comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2023.




  • Consolidated revenue increased 43% to $64.3 million with telehealth revenue up 60%.


  • Telehealth active subscribers increased 27% to approximately 275,000 at quarter-end.


  • WorkSimpli active subscribers increased 3% to approximately 164,000 at quarter-end and increased sequentially by approximately 3,000 subscribers.


  • Gross margin was 85% compared with 88% due to one-time start-up costs with a new pharmacy and revenue mix changes. We expect gross margin to return to a range of 88% to 90% in 2025.


  • GAAP net loss was $0.9 million or $0.02 per share, compared with $4.5 million or $0.12 per share.


  • Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million compared with $5.0 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).


  • The telehealth business achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability of $5.9 million compared with $1.2 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).


  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.21 compared with $0.14 (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).


  • Cash was $35.0 million as of December 31, 2024.






Full Year Financial Highlights



All comparisons are with the full year of 2023.




  • Consolidated revenue increased 39% to $212.5 million with telehealth revenue up 61%.


  • Gross margin was 89% compared with 88%.


  • GAAP net loss was $22.0 million or $0.53 per share, compared with $23.7 million or $0.70 per share.


  • Adjusted EBITDA was $14.4 million compared with $11.2 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).


  • The telehealth business achieved adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million compared with a loss of $5.2 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).


  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.35 compared with $0.32 (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).




Fourth Quarter Key Performance Metrics







($ in 000s)



Three Months Ended Dec 31,



Y-o-Y



Key Performance Metrics



2024



2023



% Growth



Revenue






Telehealth
$
49,889
$
31,256

60%

WorkSimpli
$
14,365
$
13,603

6%


Total Revenue

$

64,254

$

44,859




43%









Active Subscribers






Telehealth Active Subscribers

275,267

217,171

27%

WorkSimpli Active Subscribers

163,743

158,363

3%


Total Active Subscribers




439,010


375,534




17%





Financial Guidance



For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:




  • Total revenue in the range of $61 million to $63 million, with telehealth revenue in the range of $48 million to $49 million.


  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $5 million to $7 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3 million to $4 million.



For the full year 2025, the Company expects:




  • Total revenue in the range of $265 million to $275 million, with telehealth revenue in the range of $205 million to $213 million.


  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $30 million to $32 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA of approximately $20 million.




Conference Call



LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:




















Toll-free dial-in number:
800-225-9448

International dial-in number:
203-518-9708

Conference ID:
LIFEMD

Live & Archived Webcast:


Link




A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at


ir.lifemd.com


.




About LifeMD



LifeMD

®

is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit

LifeMD.com

.




Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements



This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.



Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.



Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.




Investor Contact



LifeMD, Inc.


Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer




marc@lifemd.com





Media Contact



Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer




press@lifemd.com













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIFEMD, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



















ASSETS









Current Assets







Cash
$
35,004,924


$
33,146,725

Accounts receivable, net

8,217,813



5,277,250

Product deposit

40,763



485,850

Inventory, net

2,797,358



2,759,932

Other current assets

2,672,231



934,510

Total Current Assets

48,733,089



42,604,267









Non-current Assets







Equipment, net

1,479,184



476,303

Right of use assets

6,400,596



594,897

Capitalized software, net

13,816,501



11,795,979

Intangible assets, net

2,030,656



3,009,263

Total Non-current Assets

23,726,937



15,876,442









Total Assets
$
72,460,026


$
58,480,709










LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY















Current Liabilities







Accounts payable
$
16,009,484


$
11,084,855

Accrued expenses

20,811,763



13,937,494

Notes payable, net






327,597

Current operating lease liabilities

508,537



603,180

Current portion of long-term debt

8,444,444






Deferred revenue

14,480,917



8,828,598

Total Current Liabilities

60,255,145



34,781,724









Long-term Liabilities







Long-term debt, net

9,885,057



17,927,727

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

6,265,192



73,849

Contingent consideration

100,000



131,250

Total Liabilities

76,505,394



52,914,550









Commitments and Contingencies







Mezzanine Equity







Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value, $0 per share as of December 31, 2024 and 2023









Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity







Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.55 per share as of December 31, 2024 and 2023

140



140

Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 42,293,907 and 38,358,641 shares issued, 42,190,867 and 38,255,601 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

422,939



383,586

Additional paid-in capital

230,508,339



217,550,583

Accumulated deficit

(236253218
)


(214265236
)

Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023

(163701
)


(163701
)

Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity

(5485501
)


3,505,372

Non-controlling interest

1,440,133



2,060,787

Total Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity

(4045368
)


5,566,159

Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity
$
72,460,026


$
58,480,709












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIFEMD, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023


Revenues
















Telehealth revenue, net

$
49,889,374


$
31,256,199


$
158,438,631


$
98,152,919

WorkSimpli revenue, net


14,365,198



13,603,648



54,015,207



54,394,087


Total revenues, net


64,254,572



44,859,847



212,453,838



152,547,006



















Cost of revenues
















Cost of telehealth revenue


8,391,484



4,954,646



21,440,799



17,480,533

Cost of WorkSimpli revenue


1,038,362



400,913



2,627,680



1,419,931


Total cost of revenues


9,429,846



5,355,559



24,068,479



18,900,464



















Gross profit


54,824,726



3,504,288



188,385,359



133,646,542



















Expenses
















Selling and marketing expenses


25,855,545



20,389,121



103,020,025



76,451,466

General and administrative expenses


19,909,060



15,573,509



72,662,021



51,694,232

Customer service expenses


2,831,985



2,058,549



10,217,654



7,632,283

Development costs


2,410,653



1,998,015



9,512,308



6,060,513

Other operating expenses


2,799,241



1,656,631



9,118,032



6,297,321

Total expenses


53,806,484



41,675,825



204,530,040



148,135,815



















Operating income (loss)


1,018,242



(2,171,537
)


(16,144,681
)


(14,489,273
)



















Other expenses
















Interest expense, net


(614,074
)


(622,685
)


(2,181,817
)


(2,596,586
)

Loss on debt extinguishment

















(325,198
)



















Net income (loss) before income taxes


404,168



(2,794,222
)


(18,326,498
)


(17,411,057
)


















Income tax expense


(169,477
)


(428,000
)


(402,000
)


(428,000
)



















Net income (loss)


234,691



(3,222,222
)


(18,728,498
)


(17,839,057
)


















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


340,963



509,880



153,234



2,756,935



















Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.


(106,272
)


(3,732,102
)


(18,881,732
)


(20,595,992
)


















Preferred stock dividends


(776,562
)


(776,562
)


(3,106,250
)


(3,106,250
)



















Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders

$
(882,834
)

$
(4,508,664
)

$
(21,987,982
)

$
(23,702,242
)


















Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders

$
(0.02
)

$
(0.12
)

$
(0.53
)

$
(0.70
)

Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
$
(0.02
)

$
(0.12
)

$
(0.53
)

$
(0.70
)


















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
















Basic


42,205,767



36,710,746



41,196,292



33,905,155

Diluted


42,205,767



36,710,746



41,196,292



33,905,155


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIFEMD, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

















Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES












Net income (loss)

$
234,691


$
(3,222,222
)

$
(18,728,498
)

$
(17,839,057
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:












Amortization of debt discount


100,444



100,444



401,775



333,939

Amortization of capitalized software


2,136,248



1,637,094



8,021,141



5,424,810

Amortization of intangibles


244,569



245,968



982,405



971,464

Accretion of consideration payable







18,740



13,644



167,221

Depreciation of fixed assets


166,278



57,666



487,976



203,952

Write-down of inventory


675,669



537,685



675,669



537,685

Loss on debt extinguishment

















325,198

Noncash operating lease expense


247,042



204,207



776,080



766,280

Stock issued for legal settlement

















532,000

Stock compensation expense


3,104,956



3,645,607



12,234,797



12,489,343














Changes in Assets and Liabilities












Accounts receivable


(2,168,312
)


(858,668
)


(2,940,563
)


(2,442,500
)

Product deposit


95,992



(401,082
)


445,087



(358,585
)

Inventory


(827,584
)


493,029



(713,095
)


405,746

Other current assets


(434,226
)


369,450



(1,737,721
)


(247,488
)

Operating lease liabilities


(38,397
)


(218,624
)


(485,079
)


(808,368
)

Deferred revenue


(1,909,624
)


2,589,244



5,652,319



3,281,092

Accounts payable


142,015



1,447,465



4,924,629



978,062

Accrued expenses


(201,412
)


(932,373
)


7,502,624



4,678,757

Other operating activity

















(579,319
)

Net cash provided by operating activities


1,568,349



5,713,630



17,513,190



8,820,232















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES












Cash paid for capitalized software costs


(2,495,317
)


(2,107,307
)


(10,041,663
)


(8,380,602
)

Purchase of equipment


(225,410
)


(109,332
)


(1,490,857
)


(203,814
)

Purchase of intangible assets












(3,798
)


(148,868
)

Net cash used in investing activities


(2,720,727
)


(2,216,639
)


(11,536,318
)


(8,733,284
)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES












Proceeds from long-term debt, net

















19,466,887

Proceeds from common stock issued to Medifast







10,000,000








10,000,000

Proceeds from notes payable

















2,347,691

Sale of common stock under ATM, net







5,303,092








6,202,659

Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty







(98,626
)


(327,597
)


(5,142,542
)

Cash proceeds from exercise of options


12,499



94,500



120,312



94,500

Preferred stock dividends


(776,562
)


(776,562
)


(3,106,250
)


(3,106,250
)

Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild







(125,000
)


(31,250
)


(312,500
)

Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli

















(305,625
)

Distributions to non-controlling interest


(665,888
)


(36,000
)


(773,888
)


(144,000
)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(1,429,951
)


14,361,404



(4,118,673
)


29,100,820














Net (decrease) increase in cash


(2,582,329
)


17,858,395



1,858,199



29,187,768














Cash at beginning of period


37,587,253



15,288,330



33,146,725



3,958,957














Cash at end of period

$
35,004,924


$
33,146,725


$
35,004,924


$
33,146,725















Cash paid for interest












Cash paid during the period for interest

$
614,993


$
663,212


$
2,528,042


$
2,148,454















Non-cash investing and financing activities:












Cashless exercise of options

$




$




$
5,127


$
744

Cashless exercise of warrants

$




$
793


$
16,305


$
793

Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments

$




$
642,000


$
642,000


$
2,568,000

Stock issued for debt conversion

$




$
1,000,000


$




$
1,000,000

Series B Preferred Stock conversion

$




$




$




$
5,072,814

Warrants issued for debt instruments

$




$




$




$
873,100

Right of use assets

$
(102,618
)

$




$
6,581,779


$
155,168

Operating lease liabilities

$
(102,618
)

$




$
6,581,779


$
155,168
















About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. Additionally, we report telehealth adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify the financial performance of our core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.



Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.



Telehealth and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA is defined as segment operating income or loss before depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, extraordinary litigation costs, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of segment operating income or loss to segment Adjusted EBITDA.



We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is specifically relevant to LifeMD to provide shareholders a comparable measure of profitability for our core telehealth business without the impact of our majority owned, but separately managed non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli. Adjusted EBITDA, telehealth adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.


















































































































































































































































































































































































































Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Net Loss to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA


(in whole numbers, unaudited)









Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(882,834
)

$
(4,508,664
)

$
(21,987,982
)

$
(23,702,242
)









Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)

513,630



522,241



1,780,042



1,755,656

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

2,547,095



1,959,468



9,505,166



6,767,447

Amortization of debt discount

100,444



100,444



401,775



333,939

Loss on debt extinguishment
















325,198

Financing transactions expense

13,125



38,431



336,497



773,932

Litigation costs

(a)

376,030



168,600



1,698,531



1,594,930

Severance costs

56,403



17,400



1,198,471



25,092

Acquisitions expenses

537,662



30,909



537,662



158,047

Insurance acceptance readiness

92,661



252,250



1,454,298



318,884

Sarbanes Oxley readiness

134,891



151,248



521,361



199,824

Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
















506,991

Foreign exchange loss

246,538



368,793



1,154,954



1,165,412

Taxes

1,023,872



428,000



2,285,425



498,378

Dividends

776,562



1,363,560



3,106,250



5,227,450

Stock-based compensation expense

3,104,956



3,645,607



12,234,797



12,489,343

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

340,963



509,880



153,234



2,756,935









Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,981,997


$
5,048,167


$
14,380,480


$
11,195,216










(a)

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company included litigation costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the

Marden v.


LifeMD


, Inc.

case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company included litigation costs related to a purported breach of an investment bank engagement concerning potential debt financing (the

William Blair LLC v.


LifeMD


, Inc.

case) and a purported breach of a consulting services agreement for strategic and corporate development services (the

Harborside Advisors LLC v.


LifeMD


, Inc.

case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on March 11, 2024.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS


(unaudited)


Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,





2024




2023




2024




2023

Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders

$
(0.02
)

$
(0.12
)

$
(0.53
)

$
(0.70
)











Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS








Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)


0.01



0.01



0.04



0.05

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense


0.06



0.05



0.23



0.20

Amortization of debt discount












0.01



0.01

Loss on debt extinguishment

















0.01

Financing transactions expense

















0.02

Litigation costs


0.01



0.01



0.04



0.05

Severance costs














0.03






Acquisitions expenses


0.01








0.01



0.01

Insurance acceptance readiness







0.01



0.04



0.01

Sarbanes Oxley readiness


0.01



0.01



0.01



0.01

Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

















0.01

Foreign exchange (gain) loss


0.01



0.01



0.03



0.03

Taxes


0.02



0.01



0.06



0.01

Dividends


0.02



0.04



0.08



0.15

Stock-based compensation expense


0.07



0.10



0.30



0.37

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


0.01



0.01








0.08










Adjusted EPS

$
0.21


$
0.14


$
0.35


$
0.32


















































































































































































































































































Reconciliation of Telehealth GAAP Operating Loss to Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA


(in whole numbers, unaudited)











Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,





2024




2023




2024




2023

Telehealth operating loss

$
(92,328
)

$
(4,401,440
)

$
(16,787,433
)

$
(25,261,021
)










Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense


1,647,085



1,280,032



6,203,006



4,456,393

Financing transactions expense


13,125



38,431



336,497



773,932

Litigation costs

(a)


376,030



168,600



1,698,531



1,594,930

Severance costs


56,403



17,400



1,198,471



25,092

Acquisitions expenses


537,662



30,909



537,662



158,047

Insurance acceptance readiness


92,661



252,250



1,454,298



318,884

Sarbanes Oxley readiness


134,891



151,248



521,361



199,824

Stock-based compensation expense


3,104,956



3,645,607



12,234,797



12,489,343










Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA

$
5,870,484


$
1,183,037


$
7,397,189


$
(5,244,576
)











(a)

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company included litigation costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the

Marden v.


LifeMD


, Inc.

case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company included litigation costs related to a purported breach of an investment bank engagement concerning potential debt financing (the

William Blair LLC v.


LifeMD


, Inc.

case) and a purported breach of a consulting services agreement for strategic and corporate development services (the

Harborside Advisors LLC v.


LifeMD


, Inc.

case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on March 11, 2024.
























































































































































































Reconciliation of WorkSimpli GAAP Operating Income to WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA


(in whole numbers, unaudited)











Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,





2024




2023




2024




2023

WorkSimpli operating income

$
1,110,570


$
2,229,903


$
642,752


$
10,771,748










Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense


900,010



679,436



3,302,160



2,311,054

Foreign exchange loss


246,538



368,793



1,154,954



1,165,412

Taxes


854,395








1,883,425



70,378

Dividends







586,998








2,121,200










WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA

$
3,111,513


$
3,865,130


$
6,983,291


$
16,439,792





