LifeMD, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Growth, Provides 2025 Guidance

LifeMD reports substantial growth with 43% revenue increase and strong telehealth performance, projecting revenue of $265-$275 million in 2025.

LifeMD, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, with consolidated revenues increasing 43% year-over-year to $64.3 million, driven by a 60% rise in telehealth revenue. Adjusted EBITDA also saw significant growth, rising 78% to $9.0 million, while telehealth adjusted EBITDA skyrocketed 396% to $5.9 million. The company achieved a nearly 99% increase in cash flow from operations, bringing it to $17.5 million, and ended the year with over $35 million in cash. Looking ahead, LifeMD provides 2025 revenue guidance of $265 million to $275 million and adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million. CEO Justin Schreiber highlighted ongoing growth in their telehealth services, particularly in weight management, and plans for new offerings in behavioral health and women’s health later in the year. The financial results were discussed in a conference call held on March 10, 2025.

Consolidated revenues increased 43% year-over-year to $64.3 million, with telehealth revenue up 60%, indicating strong growth in the company’s core services.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 78% to $9.0 million, highlighting improved profitability compared to the previous year.

Telehealth adjusted EBITDA surged 396% to $5.9 million, demonstrating the significant financial performance of the telehealth segment.

The company introduced guidance for 2025 with projected consolidated revenue of $265 million to $275 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million, signaling positive expectations for growth in the coming year.

GAAP net loss was reported at $0.9 million for the fourth quarter, indicating that the company is still not profitable despite significant revenue growth.

Gross margin decreased from 88% to 85%, attributed to one-time start-up costs and revenue mix changes, which raises concerns about cost management going forward.

The company reported a full-year net loss of $22 million, which, although slightly improved from the previous year's loss, remains substantial and could affect investor confidence.

What are LifeMD's fourth quarter revenue results?

LifeMD reported a consolidated revenue of $64.3 million, a 43% increase year-over-year.

How much did telehealth revenue grow?

Telehealth revenue increased by 60% compared to the previous year, reaching approximately $49.9 million.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter?

LifeMD's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter reached $9.0 million, up 78% from last year.

What are the cash flow results for the full year?

Full-year cash flow from operations grew 99% to $17.5 million, resulting in positive net cash flow.

What is the 2025 revenue guidance for LifeMD?

LifeMD expects consolidated revenue for 2025 to be between $265 million and $275 million.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LifeMD, Inc.





(Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024.







Management Commentary







“LifeMD had a great fourth quarter. We not only achieved record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA but continued to accelerate growth across our core telehealth brands. We are especially pleased with the growth of our weight management program. While GLP-1 market dynamics continue to change with semaglutide coming off shortage, the quality of synchronous care we provide positions and differentiates LifeMD. We have a comprehensive care platform, which includes our pharmacy benefits infrastructure that helps patients access branded GLP-1 medications. In addition, our Medicare launch is slated for April 1 and could be a significant growth driver for our weight management program as we expect Medicare ultimately will cover GLP-1 medications for eligible beneficiaries. Further, we recently announced integration with LillyDirect to provide another more affordable route to Zepbound for patients who don’t have coverage through insurance,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “We also are pleased with the uptake of Rex MD’s Hormone Replacement Therapy offering. We have begun laying the groundwork for the launch of our virtual-first behavioral health offering followed by a women’s health specialty offering later this year. We remain laser focused on building the highest quality virtual care platform in the United States that is transparent, affordable and accessible to everyone.”





“LifeMD had an exceptionally strong quarter with top- and bottom-line growth led by our core telehealth business. Telehealth achieved 60% year-over-year growth on a standalone basis, while our telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased 396% to $5.9 million. Our consolidated adjusted EBITDA was a record $9.0 million. Also, I am pleased to report that the WorkSimpli business returned to growth on both a sequential and year-over-year basis and their adjusted EBITDA exceeded $1 million per month during the quarter, in line with our previously guided expectations,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. “We entered 2025 well positioned for another year of record growth and profitability. As such, we are introducing 2025 guidance for consolidated revenue of $265 million to $275 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million.”







Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights







All comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2023.







Cash was $35.0 million as of December 31, 2024.













Full Year Financial Highlights







All comparisons are with the full year of 2023.







Fourth Quarter Key Performance Metrics

















































($ in 000s)















Three Months Ended Dec 31,

















Y-o-Y

















Key Performance Metrics

















2024

















2023

















% Growth

















Revenue





































Telehealth





$





49,889





$





31,256









60%













WorkSimpli





$





14,365





$





13,603









6%















Total Revenue









$









64,254









$









44,859

















43%

















































Active Subscribers



































Telehealth Active Subscribers









275,267









217,171









27%









WorkSimpli Active Subscribers









163,743









158,363









3%











Total Active Subscribers

















439,010













375,534

















17%





















Financial Guidance







For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:







Conference Call







LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:









Toll-free dial-in number:





800-225-9448









International dial-in number:





203-518-9708









Conference ID:





LIFEMD









Live & Archived Webcast:









Link

















A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at





ir.lifemd.com





.







About LifeMD







LifeMD



®



is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit



LifeMD.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.





Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.





Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.







Investor Contact







LifeMD, Inc.





Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer









marc@lifemd.com











Media Contact







Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer









press@lifemd.com























LIFEMD, INC.

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

































































ASSETS



















































Current Assets





































Cash





$





35,004,924













$





33,146,725













Accounts receivable, net









8,217,813

















5,277,250













Product deposit









40,763

















485,850













Inventory, net









2,797,358

















2,759,932













Other current assets









2,672,231

















934,510













Total Current Assets









48,733,089

















42,604,267

















































Non-current Assets





































Equipment, net









1,479,184

















476,303













Right of use assets









6,400,596

















594,897













Capitalized software, net









13,816,501

















11,795,979













Intangible assets, net









2,030,656

















3,009,263













Total Non-current Assets









23,726,937

















15,876,442

















































Total Assets





$





72,460,026













$





58,480,709



















































LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY











































































Current Liabilities





































Accounts payable





$





16,009,484













$





11,084,855













Accrued expenses









20,811,763

















13,937,494













Notes payable, net









—

















327,597













Current operating lease liabilities









508,537

















603,180













Current portion of long-term debt









8,444,444

















—













Deferred revenue









14,480,917

















8,828,598













Total Current Liabilities









60,255,145

















34,781,724

















































Long-term Liabilities





































Long-term debt, net









9,885,057

















17,927,727













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities









6,265,192

















73,849













Contingent consideration









100,000

















131,250













Total Liabilities









76,505,394

















52,914,550

















































Commitments and Contingencies





































Mezzanine Equity





































Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value, $0 per share as of December 31, 2024 and 2023









—

















—













Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity





































Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.55 per share as of December 31, 2024 and 2023









140

















140













Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 42,293,907 and 38,358,641 shares issued, 42,190,867 and 38,255,601 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









422,939

















383,586













Additional paid-in capital









230,508,339

















217,550,583













Accumulated deficit









(236253218





)













(214265236





)









Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023









(163701





)













(163701





)









Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity









(5485501





)













3,505,372













Non-controlling interest









1,440,133

















2,060,787













Total Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity









(4045368





)













5,566,159













Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity





$





72,460,026













$





58,480,709



























LIFEMD, INC.

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

































Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,























2024









2023









2024









2023











Revenues











































































Telehealth revenue, net









$





49,889,374













$





31,256,199













$





158,438,631













$





98,152,919













WorkSimpli revenue, net













14,365,198

















13,603,648

















54,015,207

















54,394,087















Total revenues, net















64,254,572

















44,859,847

















212,453,838

















152,547,006























































































Cost of revenues











































































Cost of telehealth revenue













8,391,484

















4,954,646

















21,440,799

















17,480,533













Cost of WorkSimpli revenue













1,038,362

















400,913

















2,627,680

















1,419,931















Total cost of revenues















9,429,846

















5,355,559

















24,068,479

















18,900,464























































































Gross profit















54,824,726

















3,504,288

















188,385,359

















133,646,542























































































Expenses











































































Selling and marketing expenses













25,855,545

















20,389,121

















103,020,025

















76,451,466













General and administrative expenses













19,909,060

















15,573,509

















72,662,021

















51,694,232













Customer service expenses













2,831,985

















2,058,549

















10,217,654

















7,632,283













Development costs













2,410,653

















1,998,015

















9,512,308

















6,060,513













Other operating expenses













2,799,241

















1,656,631

















9,118,032

















6,297,321













Total expenses













53,806,484

















41,675,825

















204,530,040

















148,135,815























































































Operating income (loss)















1,018,242

















(2,171,537





)













(16,144,681





)













(14,489,273





)



















































































Other expenses











































































Interest expense, net













(614,074





)













(622,685





)













(2,181,817





)













(2,596,586





)









Loss on debt extinguishment













—

















—

















—

















(325,198





)



















































































Net income (loss) before income taxes















404,168

















(2,794,222





)













(18,326,498





)













(17,411,057





)

















































































Income tax expense













(169,477





)













(428,000





)













(402,000





)













(428,000





)



















































































Net income (loss)















234,691

















(3,222,222





)













(18,728,498





)













(17,839,057





)

















































































Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests













340,963

















509,880

















153,234

















2,756,935























































































Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.















(106,272





)













(3,732,102





)













(18,881,732





)













(20,595,992





)

















































































Preferred stock dividends













(776,562





)













(776,562





)













(3,106,250





)













(3,106,250





)



















































































Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders











$





(882,834





)









$





(4,508,664





)









$





(21,987,982





)









$





(23,702,242





)

















































































Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders









$





(0.02





)









$





(0.12





)









$





(0.53





)









$





(0.70





)









Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders





$





(0.02





)









$





(0.12





)









$





(0.53





)









$





(0.70





)

















































































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









































































Basic













42,205,767

















36,710,746

















41,196,292

















33,905,155













Diluted













42,205,767

















36,710,746

















41,196,292

















33,905,155



























LIFEMD, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













































































Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,



















2024









2023









2024









2023



















































CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



























































Net income (loss)









$





234,691













$





(3,222,222





)









$





(18,728,498





)









$





(17,839,057





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

























































Amortization of debt discount













100,444

















100,444

















401,775

















333,939













Amortization of capitalized software













2,136,248

















1,637,094

















8,021,141

















5,424,810













Amortization of intangibles













244,569

















245,968

















982,405

















971,464













Accretion of consideration payable













—

















18,740

















13,644

















167,221













Depreciation of fixed assets













166,278

















57,666

















487,976

















203,952













Write-down of inventory













675,669

















537,685

















675,669

















537,685













Loss on debt extinguishment













—

















—

















—

















325,198













Noncash operating lease expense













247,042

















204,207

















776,080

















766,280













Stock issued for legal settlement













—

















—

















—

















532,000













Stock compensation expense













3,104,956

















3,645,607

















12,234,797

















12,489,343





































































Changes in Assets and Liabilities

























































Accounts receivable













(2,168,312





)













(858,668





)













(2,940,563





)













(2,442,500





)









Product deposit













95,992

















(401,082





)













445,087

















(358,585





)









Inventory













(827,584





)













493,029

















(713,095





)













405,746













Other current assets













(434,226





)













369,450

















(1,737,721





)













(247,488





)









Operating lease liabilities













(38,397





)













(218,624





)













(485,079





)













(808,368





)









Deferred revenue













(1,909,624





)













2,589,244

















5,652,319

















3,281,092













Accounts payable













142,015

















1,447,465

















4,924,629

















978,062













Accrued expenses













(201,412





)













(932,373





)













7,502,624

















4,678,757













Other operating activity













—

















—

















—

















(579,319





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













1,568,349

















5,713,630

















17,513,190

















8,820,232







































































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



























































Cash paid for capitalized software costs













(2,495,317





)













(2,107,307





)













(10,041,663





)













(8,380,602





)









Purchase of equipment













(225,410





)













(109,332





)













(1,490,857





)













(203,814





)









Purchase of intangible assets













—

















—

















(3,798





)













(148,868





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(2,720,727





)













(2,216,639





)













(11,536,318





)













(8,733,284





)



































































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



























































Proceeds from long-term debt, net













—

















—

















—

















19,466,887













Proceeds from common stock issued to Medifast













—

















10,000,000

















—

















10,000,000













Proceeds from notes payable













—

















—

















—

















2,347,691













Sale of common stock under ATM, net













—

















5,303,092

















—

















6,202,659













Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty













—

















(98,626





)













(327,597





)













(5,142,542





)









Cash proceeds from exercise of options













12,499

















94,500

















120,312

















94,500













Preferred stock dividends













(776,562





)













(776,562





)













(3,106,250





)













(3,106,250





)









Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild













—

















(125,000





)













(31,250





)













(312,500





)









Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli













—

















—

















—

















(305,625





)









Distributions to non-controlling interest













(665,888





)













(36,000





)













(773,888





)













(144,000





)









Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities













(1,429,951





)













14,361,404

















(4,118,673





)













29,100,820





































































Net (decrease) increase in cash













(2,582,329





)













17,858,395

















1,858,199

















29,187,768





































































Cash at beginning of period













37,587,253

















15,288,330

















33,146,725

















3,958,957





































































Cash at end of period









$





35,004,924













$





33,146,725













$





35,004,924













$





33,146,725







































































Cash paid for interest



























































Cash paid during the period for interest









$





614,993













$





663,212













$





2,528,042













$





2,148,454







































































Non-cash investing and financing activities:



























































Cashless exercise of options









$





—













$





—













$





5,127













$





744













Cashless exercise of warrants









$





—













$





793













$





16,305













$





793













Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments









$





—













$





642,000













$





642,000













$





2,568,000













Stock issued for debt conversion









$





—













$





1,000,000













$





—













$





1,000,000













Series B Preferred Stock conversion









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





5,072,814













Warrants issued for debt instruments









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





873,100













Right of use assets









$





(102,618





)









$





—













$





6,581,779













$





155,168













Operating lease liabilities









$





(102,618





)









$





—













$





6,581,779













$





155,168







































































About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. Additionally, we report telehealth adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify the financial performance of our core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.





Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





Telehealth and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA is defined as segment operating income or loss before depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, extraordinary litigation costs, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of segment operating income or loss to segment Adjusted EBITDA.





We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is specifically relevant to LifeMD to provide shareholders a comparable measure of profitability for our core telehealth business without the impact of our majority owned, but separately managed non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli. Adjusted EBITDA, telehealth adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.



















Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Net Loss to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

















(in whole numbers, unaudited)













































Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net loss attributable to common shareholders





$





(882,834





)









$





(4,508,664





)









$





(21,987,982





)









$





(23,702,242





)













































Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)









513,630

















522,241

















1,780,042

















1,755,656













Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense









2,547,095

















1,959,468

















9,505,166

















6,767,447













Amortization of debt discount









100,444

















100,444

















401,775

















333,939













Loss on debt extinguishment









—

















—

















—

















325,198













Financing transactions expense









13,125

















38,431

















336,497

















773,932













Litigation costs



(a)











376,030

















168,600

















1,698,531

















1,594,930













Severance costs









56,403

















17,400

















1,198,471

















25,092













Acquisitions expenses









537,662

















30,909

















537,662

















158,047













Insurance acceptance readiness









92,661

















252,250

















1,454,298

















318,884













Sarbanes Oxley readiness









134,891

















151,248

















521,361

















199,824













Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock









—

















—

















—

















506,991













Foreign exchange loss









246,538

















368,793

















1,154,954

















1,165,412













Taxes









1,023,872

















428,000

















2,285,425

















498,378













Dividends









776,562

















1,363,560

















3,106,250

















5,227,450













Stock-based compensation expense









3,104,956

















3,645,607

















12,234,797

















12,489,343













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









340,963

















509,880

















153,234

















2,756,935

















































Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA





$





8,981,997













$





5,048,167













$





14,380,480













$





11,195,216



















































(a)



For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company included litigation costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the



Marden v.





LifeMD





, Inc.



case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company included litigation costs related to a purported breach of an investment bank engagement concerning potential debt financing (the



William Blair LLC v.





LifeMD





, Inc.



case) and a purported breach of a consulting services agreement for strategic and corporate development services (the



Harborside Advisors LLC v.





LifeMD





, Inc.



case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on March 11, 2024.























Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS













(unaudited)













Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders









$





(0.02





)









$





(0.12





)









$





(0.53





)









$





(0.70





)



















































Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS











































Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)













0.01

















0.01

















0.04

















0.05













Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense













0.06

















0.05

















0.23

















0.20













Amortization of debt discount













—

















—

















0.01

















0.01













Loss on debt extinguishment













—

















—

















—

















0.01













Financing transactions expense













—

















—

















—

















0.02













Litigation costs













0.01

















0.01

















0.04

















0.05













Severance costs













—

















—





















0.03

















—













Acquisitions expenses













0.01

















—

















0.01

















0.01













Insurance acceptance readiness













—

















0.01

















0.04

















0.01













Sarbanes Oxley readiness













0.01

















0.01

















0.01

















0.01













Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock













—

















—

















—

















0.01













Foreign exchange (gain) loss













0.01

















0.01

















0.03

















0.03













Taxes













0.02

















0.01

















0.06

















0.01













Dividends













0.02

















0.04

















0.08

















0.15













Stock-based compensation expense













0.07

















0.10

















0.30

















0.37













Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













0.01

















0.01

















—

















0.08





















































Adjusted EPS









$





0.21













$





0.14













$





0.35













$





0.32



























Reconciliation of Telehealth GAAP Operating Loss to Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA

















(in whole numbers, unaudited)





















































Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Telehealth operating loss









$





(92,328





)









$





(4,401,440





)









$





(16,787,433





)









$





(25,261,021





)

















































Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense













1,647,085

















1,280,032

















6,203,006

















4,456,393













Financing transactions expense













13,125

















38,431

















336,497

















773,932













Litigation costs



(a)















376,030

















168,600

















1,698,531

















1,594,930













Severance costs













56,403

















17,400

















1,198,471

















25,092













Acquisitions expenses













537,662

















30,909

















537,662

















158,047













Insurance acceptance readiness













92,661

















252,250

















1,454,298

















318,884













Sarbanes Oxley readiness













134,891

















151,248

















521,361

















199,824













Stock-based compensation expense













3,104,956

















3,645,607

















12,234,797

















12,489,343





















































Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA









$





5,870,484













$





1,183,037













$





7,397,189













$





(5,244,576





)



















































(a)



For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company included litigation costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the



Marden v.





LifeMD





, Inc.



case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company included litigation costs related to a purported breach of an investment bank engagement concerning potential debt financing (the



William Blair LLC v.





LifeMD





, Inc.



case) and a purported breach of a consulting services agreement for strategic and corporate development services (the



Harborside Advisors LLC v.





LifeMD





, Inc.



case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on March 11, 2024.























Reconciliation of WorkSimpli GAAP Operating Income to WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA

















(in whole numbers, unaudited)





















































Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















WorkSimpli operating income









$





1,110,570













$





2,229,903













$





642,752













$





10,771,748





















































Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense













900,010

















679,436

















3,302,160

















2,311,054













Foreign exchange loss













246,538

















368,793

















1,154,954

















1,165,412













Taxes













854,395

















—

















1,883,425

















70,378













Dividends













—

















586,998

















—

















2,121,200





















































WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA









$





3,111,513













$





3,865,130













$





6,983,291













$





16,439,792











