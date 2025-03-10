LifeMD, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Growth, Provides 2025 Guidance

LifeMD reports substantial growth with 43% revenue increase and strong telehealth performance, projecting revenue of $265-$275 million in 2025.
LifeMD, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, with consolidated revenues increasing 43% year-over-year to $64.3 million, driven by a 60% rise in telehealth revenue. Adjusted EBITDA also saw significant growth, rising 78% to $9.0 million, while telehealth adjusted EBITDA skyrocketed 396% to $5.9 million. The company achieved a nearly 99% increase in cash flow from operations, bringing it to $17.5 million, and ended the year with over $35 million in cash. Looking ahead, LifeMD provides 2025 revenue guidance of $265 million to $275 million and adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million. CEO Justin Schreiber highlighted ongoing growth in their telehealth services, particularly in weight management, and plans for new offerings in behavioral health and women’s health later in the year. The financial results were discussed in a conference call held on March 10, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Consolidated revenues increased 43% year-over-year to $64.3 million, with telehealth revenue up 60%, indicating strong growth in the company’s core services.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 78% to $9.0 million, highlighting improved profitability compared to the previous year.
- Telehealth adjusted EBITDA surged 396% to $5.9 million, demonstrating the significant financial performance of the telehealth segment.
- The company introduced guidance for 2025 with projected consolidated revenue of $265 million to $275 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million, signaling positive expectations for growth in the coming year.
Potential Negatives
- GAAP net loss was reported at $0.9 million for the fourth quarter, indicating that the company is still not profitable despite significant revenue growth.
- Gross margin decreased from 88% to 85%, attributed to one-time start-up costs and revenue mix changes, which raises concerns about cost management going forward.
- The company reported a full-year net loss of $22 million, which, although slightly improved from the previous year's loss, remains substantial and could affect investor confidence.
FAQ
What are LifeMD's fourth quarter revenue results?
LifeMD reported a consolidated revenue of $64.3 million, a 43% increase year-over-year.
How much did telehealth revenue grow?
Telehealth revenue increased by 60% compared to the previous year, reaching approximately $49.9 million.
What is the adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter?
LifeMD's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter reached $9.0 million, up 78% from last year.
What are the cash flow results for the full year?
Full-year cash flow from operations grew 99% to $17.5 million, resulting in positive net cash flow.
What is the 2025 revenue guidance for LifeMD?
LifeMD expects consolidated revenue for 2025 to be between $265 million and $275 million.
Full Release
Consolidated revenues increased 43% year-over-year to $64.3 million with telehealth revenue up 60%
Adjusted EBITDA increased 78% to $9.0 million
Telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased 396% to $5.9 million
Full-year cash flow from operations increased 99% to $17.5 million and generated positive full-year net cash flow
Exited 2024 with over $35 million in cash
Introduces 2025 guidance for consolidated revenue of $265 million to $275 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million
Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today
NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
LifeMD, Inc.
(Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024.
Management Commentary
“LifeMD had a great fourth quarter. We not only achieved record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA but continued to accelerate growth across our core telehealth brands. We are especially pleased with the growth of our weight management program. While GLP-1 market dynamics continue to change with semaglutide coming off shortage, the quality of synchronous care we provide positions and differentiates LifeMD. We have a comprehensive care platform, which includes our pharmacy benefits infrastructure that helps patients access branded GLP-1 medications. In addition, our Medicare launch is slated for April 1 and could be a significant growth driver for our weight management program as we expect Medicare ultimately will cover GLP-1 medications for eligible beneficiaries. Further, we recently announced integration with LillyDirect to provide another more affordable route to Zepbound for patients who don’t have coverage through insurance,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “We also are pleased with the uptake of Rex MD’s Hormone Replacement Therapy offering. We have begun laying the groundwork for the launch of our virtual-first behavioral health offering followed by a women’s health specialty offering later this year. We remain laser focused on building the highest quality virtual care platform in the United States that is transparent, affordable and accessible to everyone.”
“LifeMD had an exceptionally strong quarter with top- and bottom-line growth led by our core telehealth business. Telehealth achieved 60% year-over-year growth on a standalone basis, while our telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased 396% to $5.9 million. Our consolidated adjusted EBITDA was a record $9.0 million. Also, I am pleased to report that the WorkSimpli business returned to growth on both a sequential and year-over-year basis and their adjusted EBITDA exceeded $1 million per month during the quarter, in line with our previously guided expectations,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. “We entered 2025 well positioned for another year of record growth and profitability. As such, we are introducing 2025 guidance for consolidated revenue of $265 million to $275 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $32 million.”
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
All comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2023.
Consolidated revenue increased 43% to $64.3 million with telehealth revenue up 60%.
Telehealth active subscribers increased 27% to approximately 275,000 at quarter-end.
WorkSimpli active subscribers increased 3% to approximately 164,000 at quarter-end and increased sequentially by approximately 3,000 subscribers.
Gross margin was 85% compared with 88% due to one-time start-up costs with a new pharmacy and revenue mix changes. We expect gross margin to return to a range of 88% to 90% in 2025.
GAAP net loss was $0.9 million or $0.02 per share, compared with $4.5 million or $0.12 per share.
Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million compared with $5.0 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
The telehealth business achieved adjusted EBITDA profitability of $5.9 million compared with $1.2 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.21 compared with $0.14 (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
Cash was $35.0 million as of December 31, 2024.
Full Year Financial Highlights
All comparisons are with the full year of 2023.
Consolidated revenue increased 39% to $212.5 million with telehealth revenue up 61%.
Gross margin was 89% compared with 88%.
GAAP net loss was $22.0 million or $0.53 per share, compared with $23.7 million or $0.70 per share.
Adjusted EBITDA was $14.4 million compared with $11.2 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
The telehealth business achieved adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million compared with a loss of $5.2 million (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.35 compared with $0.32 (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
Fourth Quarter Key Performance Metrics
($ in 000s)
Three Months Ended Dec 31,
Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics
2024
2023
% Growth
Revenue
Telehealth
$
49,889
$
31,256
60%
WorkSimpli
$
14,365
$
13,603
6%
Total Revenue
$
64,254
$
44,859
43%
Active Subscribers
Telehealth Active Subscribers
275,267
217,171
27%
WorkSimpli Active Subscribers
163,743
158,363
3%
Total Active Subscribers
439,010
375,534
17%
Financial Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:
Total revenue in the range of $61 million to $63 million, with telehealth revenue in the range of $48 million to $49 million.
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $5 million to $7 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3 million to $4 million.
For the full year 2025, the Company expects:
Total revenue in the range of $265 million to $275 million, with telehealth revenue in the range of $205 million to $213 million.
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $30 million to $32 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA of approximately $20 million.
Conference Call
LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:
Toll-free dial-in number:
800-225-9448
International dial-in number:
203-518-9708
Conference ID:
LIFEMD
Live & Archived Webcast:
Link
A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at
ir.lifemd.com
.
About LifeMD
LifeMD
®
is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit
LifeMD.com
.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.
Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.
Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.
Investor Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com
Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com
LIFEMD, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
35,004,924
$
33,146,725
Accounts receivable, net
8,217,813
5,277,250
Product deposit
40,763
485,850
Inventory, net
2,797,358
2,759,932
Other current assets
2,672,231
934,510
Total Current Assets
48,733,089
42,604,267
Non-current Assets
Equipment, net
1,479,184
476,303
Right of use assets
6,400,596
594,897
Capitalized software, net
13,816,501
11,795,979
Intangible assets, net
2,030,656
3,009,263
Total Non-current Assets
23,726,937
15,876,442
Total Assets
$
72,460,026
$
58,480,709
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
16,009,484
$
11,084,855
Accrued expenses
20,811,763
13,937,494
Notes payable, net
—
327,597
Current operating lease liabilities
508,537
603,180
Current portion of long-term debt
8,444,444
—
Deferred revenue
14,480,917
8,828,598
Total Current Liabilities
60,255,145
34,781,724
Long-term Liabilities
Long-term debt, net
9,885,057
17,927,727
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
6,265,192
73,849
Contingent consideration
100,000
131,250
Total Liabilities
76,505,394
52,914,550
Commitments and Contingencies
Mezzanine Equity
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value, $0 per share as of December 31, 2024 and 2023
—
—
Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.55 per share as of December 31, 2024 and 2023
140
140
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 42,293,907 and 38,358,641 shares issued, 42,190,867 and 38,255,601 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
422,939
383,586
Additional paid-in capital
230,508,339
217,550,583
Accumulated deficit
(236253218
)
(214265236
)
Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023
(163701
)
(163701
)
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity
(5485501
)
3,505,372
Non-controlling interest
1,440,133
2,060,787
Total Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity
(4045368
)
5,566,159
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity
$
72,460,026
$
58,480,709
LIFEMD, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Telehealth revenue, net
$
49,889,374
$
31,256,199
$
158,438,631
$
98,152,919
WorkSimpli revenue, net
14,365,198
13,603,648
54,015,207
54,394,087
Total revenues, net
64,254,572
44,859,847
212,453,838
152,547,006
Cost of revenues
Cost of telehealth revenue
8,391,484
4,954,646
21,440,799
17,480,533
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue
1,038,362
400,913
2,627,680
1,419,931
Total cost of revenues
9,429,846
5,355,559
24,068,479
18,900,464
Gross profit
54,824,726
3,504,288
188,385,359
133,646,542
Expenses
Selling and marketing expenses
25,855,545
20,389,121
103,020,025
76,451,466
General and administrative expenses
19,909,060
15,573,509
72,662,021
51,694,232
Customer service expenses
2,831,985
2,058,549
10,217,654
7,632,283
Development costs
2,410,653
1,998,015
9,512,308
6,060,513
Other operating expenses
2,799,241
1,656,631
9,118,032
6,297,321
Total expenses
53,806,484
41,675,825
204,530,040
148,135,815
Operating income (loss)
1,018,242
(2,171,537
)
(16,144,681
)
(14,489,273
)
Other expenses
Interest expense, net
(614,074
)
(622,685
)
(2,181,817
)
(2,596,586
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
(325,198
)
Net income (loss) before income taxes
404,168
(2,794,222
)
(18,326,498
)
(17,411,057
)
Income tax expense
(169,477
)
(428,000
)
(402,000
)
(428,000
)
Net income (loss)
234,691
(3,222,222
)
(18,728,498
)
(17,839,057
)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
340,963
509,880
153,234
2,756,935
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.
(106,272
)
(3,732,102
)
(18,881,732
)
(20,595,992
)
Preferred stock dividends
(776,562
)
(776,562
)
(3,106,250
)
(3,106,250
)
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
$
(882,834
)
$
(4,508,664
)
$
(21,987,982
)
$
(23,702,242
)
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.53
)
$
(0.70
)
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.53
)
$
(0.70
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
42,205,767
36,710,746
41,196,292
33,905,155
Diluted
42,205,767
36,710,746
41,196,292
33,905,155
LIFEMD, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$
234,691
$
(3,222,222
)
$
(18,728,498
)
$
(17,839,057
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Amortization of debt discount
100,444
100,444
401,775
333,939
Amortization of capitalized software
2,136,248
1,637,094
8,021,141
5,424,810
Amortization of intangibles
244,569
245,968
982,405
971,464
Accretion of consideration payable
—
18,740
13,644
167,221
Depreciation of fixed assets
166,278
57,666
487,976
203,952
Write-down of inventory
675,669
537,685
675,669
537,685
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
325,198
Noncash operating lease expense
247,042
204,207
776,080
766,280
Stock issued for legal settlement
—
—
—
532,000
Stock compensation expense
3,104,956
3,645,607
12,234,797
12,489,343
Changes in Assets and Liabilities
Accounts receivable
(2,168,312
)
(858,668
)
(2,940,563
)
(2,442,500
)
Product deposit
95,992
(401,082
)
445,087
(358,585
)
Inventory
(827,584
)
493,029
(713,095
)
405,746
Other current assets
(434,226
)
369,450
(1,737,721
)
(247,488
)
Operating lease liabilities
(38,397
)
(218,624
)
(485,079
)
(808,368
)
Deferred revenue
(1,909,624
)
2,589,244
5,652,319
3,281,092
Accounts payable
142,015
1,447,465
4,924,629
978,062
Accrued expenses
(201,412
)
(932,373
)
7,502,624
4,678,757
Other operating activity
—
—
—
(579,319
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,568,349
5,713,630
17,513,190
8,820,232
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash paid for capitalized software costs
(2,495,317
)
(2,107,307
)
(10,041,663
)
(8,380,602
)
Purchase of equipment
(225,410
)
(109,332
)
(1,490,857
)
(203,814
)
Purchase of intangible assets
—
—
(3,798
)
(148,868
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,720,727
)
(2,216,639
)
(11,536,318
)
(8,733,284
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term debt, net
—
—
—
19,466,887
Proceeds from common stock issued to Medifast
—
10,000,000
—
10,000,000
Proceeds from notes payable
—
—
—
2,347,691
Sale of common stock under ATM, net
—
5,303,092
—
6,202,659
Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty
—
(98,626
)
(327,597
)
(5,142,542
)
Cash proceeds from exercise of options
12,499
94,500
120,312
94,500
Preferred stock dividends
(776,562
)
(776,562
)
(3,106,250
)
(3,106,250
)
Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild
—
(125,000
)
(31,250
)
(312,500
)
Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli
—
—
—
(305,625
)
Distributions to non-controlling interest
(665,888
)
(36,000
)
(773,888
)
(144,000
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(1,429,951
)
14,361,404
(4,118,673
)
29,100,820
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(2,582,329
)
17,858,395
1,858,199
29,187,768
Cash at beginning of period
37,587,253
15,288,330
33,146,725
3,958,957
Cash at end of period
$
35,004,924
$
33,146,725
$
35,004,924
$
33,146,725
Cash paid for interest
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
614,993
$
663,212
$
2,528,042
$
2,148,454
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Cashless exercise of options
$
—
$
—
$
5,127
$
744
Cashless exercise of warrants
$
—
$
793
$
16,305
$
793
Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments
$
—
$
642,000
$
642,000
$
2,568,000
Stock issued for debt conversion
$
—
$
1,000,000
$
—
$
1,000,000
Series B Preferred Stock conversion
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
5,072,814
Warrants issued for debt instruments
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
873,100
Right of use assets
$
(102,618
)
$
—
$
6,581,779
$
155,168
Operating lease liabilities
$
(102,618
)
$
—
$
6,581,779
$
155,168
About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. Additionally, we report telehealth adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify the financial performance of our core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Telehealth and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA is defined as segment operating income or loss before depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, extraordinary litigation costs, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of segment operating income or loss to segment Adjusted EBITDA.
We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is specifically relevant to LifeMD to provide shareholders a comparable measure of profitability for our core telehealth business without the impact of our majority owned, but separately managed non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli. Adjusted EBITDA, telehealth adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.
Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Net Loss to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)
Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(882,834
)
$
(4,508,664
)
$
(21,987,982
)
$
(23,702,242
)
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)
513,630
522,241
1,780,042
1,755,656
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
2,547,095
1,959,468
9,505,166
6,767,447
Amortization of debt discount
100,444
100,444
401,775
333,939
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
325,198
Financing transactions expense
13,125
38,431
336,497
773,932
Litigation costs
(a)
376,030
168,600
1,698,531
1,594,930
Severance costs
56,403
17,400
1,198,471
25,092
Acquisitions expenses
537,662
30,909
537,662
158,047
Insurance acceptance readiness
92,661
252,250
1,454,298
318,884
Sarbanes Oxley readiness
134,891
151,248
521,361
199,824
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
—
—
—
506,991
Foreign exchange loss
246,538
368,793
1,154,954
1,165,412
Taxes
1,023,872
428,000
2,285,425
498,378
Dividends
776,562
1,363,560
3,106,250
5,227,450
Stock-based compensation expense
3,104,956
3,645,607
12,234,797
12,489,343
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
340,963
509,880
153,234
2,756,935
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,981,997
$
5,048,167
$
14,380,480
$
11,195,216
(a)
For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company included litigation costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the
Marden v.
LifeMD
, Inc.
case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company included litigation costs related to a purported breach of an investment bank engagement concerning potential debt financing (the
William Blair LLC v.
LifeMD
, Inc.
case) and a purported breach of a consulting services agreement for strategic and corporate development services (the
Harborside Advisors LLC v.
LifeMD
, Inc.
case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on March 11, 2024.
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS
(unaudited)
Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.53
)
$
(0.70
)
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.05
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
0.06
0.05
0.23
0.20
Amortization of debt discount
—
—
0.01
0.01
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
0.01
Financing transactions expense
—
—
—
0.02
Litigation costs
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.05
Severance costs
—
—
0.03
—
Acquisitions expenses
0.01
—
0.01
0.01
Insurance acceptance readiness
—
0.01
0.04
0.01
Sarbanes Oxley readiness
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
—
—
—
0.01
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.03
Taxes
0.02
0.01
0.06
0.01
Dividends
0.02
0.04
0.08
0.15
Stock-based compensation expense
0.07
0.10
0.30
0.37
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
0.01
0.01
—
0.08
Adjusted EPS
$
0.21
$
0.14
$
0.35
$
0.32
Reconciliation of Telehealth GAAP Operating Loss to Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)
Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Telehealth operating loss
$
(92,328
)
$
(4,401,440
)
$
(16,787,433
)
$
(25,261,021
)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
1,647,085
1,280,032
6,203,006
4,456,393
Financing transactions expense
13,125
38,431
336,497
773,932
Litigation costs
(a)
376,030
168,600
1,698,531
1,594,930
Severance costs
56,403
17,400
1,198,471
25,092
Acquisitions expenses
537,662
30,909
537,662
158,047
Insurance acceptance readiness
92,661
252,250
1,454,298
318,884
Sarbanes Oxley readiness
134,891
151,248
521,361
199,824
Stock-based compensation expense
3,104,956
3,645,607
12,234,797
12,489,343
Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,870,484
$
1,183,037
$
7,397,189
$
(5,244,576
)
(a)
For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company included litigation costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the
Marden v.
LifeMD
, Inc.
case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company included litigation costs related to a purported breach of an investment bank engagement concerning potential debt financing (the
William Blair LLC v.
LifeMD
, Inc.
case) and a purported breach of a consulting services agreement for strategic and corporate development services (the
Harborside Advisors LLC v.
LifeMD
, Inc.
case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on March 11, 2024.
Reconciliation of WorkSimpli GAAP Operating Income to WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)
Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
WorkSimpli operating income
$
1,110,570
$
2,229,903
$
642,752
$
10,771,748
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
900,010
679,436
3,302,160
2,311,054
Foreign exchange loss
246,538
368,793
1,154,954
1,165,412
Taxes
854,395
—
1,883,425
70,378
Dividends
—
586,998
—
2,121,200
WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,111,513
$
3,865,130
$
6,983,291
$
16,439,792
