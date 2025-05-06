Stocks
LFMD

LifeMD, Inc. Reports 49% Revenue Growth and First-Ever Positive GAAP EPS in Q1 2025 Financial Results

May 06, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

LifeMD reports a 49% revenue increase, achieving positive GAAP net income for the first time and raising 2025 guidance.

Quiver AI Summary

LifeMD, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with total revenues increasing by 49% year-over-year to $65.7 million, driven by a 70% rise in telehealth revenue. The company achieved its first-ever quarter of positive GAAP net income, recording $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.5 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA surged to $8.7 million from just $0.1 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA improving significantly to $5.3 million. LifeMD's Chairman and CEO highlighted the company’s expanding service offerings and successful strategic collaborations, which positioned it uniquely in the telehealth market. The company has raised its full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance due to this robust performance, expecting total revenues between $268 million to $275 million and adjusted EBITDA of $31 million to $33 million.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenues increased 49% year-over-year to $65.7 million, indicating strong business growth.
  • Telehealth revenue grew by 70%, showcasing the escalating demand for telehealth services.
  • LifeMD achieved its first-ever quarter of positive GAAP net income, reflecting a significant milestone in profitability.
  • The company is raising its full-year 2025 guidance for both total revenues and adjusted EBITDA, suggesting confidence in continued strong performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a strong year-over-year revenue increase, the gross margin decreased from 90% to 87%, indicating potential pricing pressure or cost increases that could affect profitability.
  • The company reported only a small GAAP net income of $0.6 million, which might raise concerns about the sustainability of profitability, especially given its previous significant losses.
  • There was a significant amount of litigation costs and non-recurring expenses reflected in both adjusted EBITDA calculations, which may suggest underlying operational challenges.

FAQ

What are LifeMD's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Q1 2025 increased to $65.7 million, a 49% year-over-year growth.

How much did telehealth revenue grow in the last quarter?

Telehealth revenue grew by 70% compared to the same quarter last year.

What was LifeMD's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

LifeMD's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 increased to $8.7 million, up from $0.1 million a year ago.

What positive financial milestone did LifeMD achieve recently?

LifeMD reported its first-ever quarter of positive GAAP net income, with a net income of $0.6 million.

What guidance has LifeMD updated for the full year 2025?

LifeMD raised its full-year 2025 guidance for total revenues to $268-$275 million and adjusted EBITDA to $31-$33 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $1,247,475.
  • JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LFMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
  • Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LFMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LFMD forecast page.

$LFMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 03/12/2025
  • Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $7.0 on 01/08/2025
  • Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $12.0 on 12/10/2024

Full Release




  • Total revenues increased 49% year-over-year to $65.7 million with telehealth revenue up 70%


  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $8.7 million from $0.1 million in the year-ago period


  • Telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased to $5.3 million from a loss of $1.3 million in the year-ago period


  • GAAP net income of $0.6 million or $0.01 per diluted share, delivering first-ever quarter of positive GAAP EPS


  • Raising full-year 2025 guidance for both total revenues and adjusted EBITDA, reflecting strong year-to-date performance in telehealth







Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today




NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


LifeMD, Inc.


(Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.




Management Commentary



Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD, said, “LifeMD had an outstanding first quarter that demonstrated the power of our platform, the need for our services and the accelerated growth trajectory of the business as we achieved our first-ever quarter of GAAP profitability well ahead of expectations. During the quarter we expanded across all service areas, and the performance of our weight management program underscored our success as it is now expected to exceed top- and bottom-line expectations for the full year. The launch of our men’s hormone therapy offering, and recent acceptance of Medicare are also off to strong starts and continue to diversify our already leading telehealth platform.



“Our recently announced strategic collaborations with both LillyDirect and NovoCare continue to generate momentum by allowing us to offer more convenient and affordable access to branded GLP-1 medications. These collaborations make LifeMD the only telehealth provider in the U.S. that offers synchronous care and cash-pay access to both Wegovy

®

and Zepbound

®

. In addition to the continued success of our existing telehealth platforms, we recently announced key hires in the mental and hormonal health verticals and the acquisition of important assets in behavioral health and women’s health. These are two strategic areas with significant unmet clinical need in the marketplace and within our existing patient population,” concluded Schreiber.



“LifeMD had an exceptionally strong first quarter with top- and bottom-line growth both ahead of our expectations. Telehealth revenue achieved 70% year-over-year growth on a standalone basis, while our telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased to $5.3 million from a loss of $1.3 million in the year-ago period. We also achieved positive GAAP net income for the first time,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. “We are raising our full-year 2025 guidance to reflect our strong performance to date for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We now expect total revenues in the range of $268 to $275 million, up from $265 to $275 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $31 to $33 million, up from $30 to $32 million.”




First Quarter Financial Highlights



All comparisons are with the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in the following results are defined and reconciled to GAAP at the end of this press release.




  • Total revenues increased 49% to $65.7 million with telehealth revenue up 70%.


  • Telehealth active subscribers increased 22% to approximately 290,000 active subscribers.


  • Gross margin was 87% compared with 90%, down slightly due to revenue mix and LifeMD’s recently launched pharmacy.


  • GAAP net income was $0.6 million or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $7.5 million or ($0.19) per share.


  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.7 million compared with $0.1 million.


  • The telehealth business achieved adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million compared with a loss of $1.3 million.


  • Cash was $34.4 million as of March 31, 2025.






First Quarter Key Performance Metrics












































































($ in 000s)


Three Months Ended March 31,


Y-o-Y



Key Performance Metrics


2025


2024


% Growth



Revenue



Telehealth
$52,456
$30,841
70%

WorkSimpli
$13,241
$13,303
0%


Total Revenue

$


65,698

$


44,144

49


%






Active Subscribers



Telehealth Active Subscribers
290,660
237,790
22%

WorkSimpli Active Subscribers
158,265
166,351
-5%


Total Active Subscribers

448,925

404,141

11


%







Financial Guidance



For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects:




  • Total revenues in the range of $65 million to $67 million, with telehealth revenue in the range of $52 million to $53 million.


  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7 million to $9 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4 million to $6 million.



For the full year 2025, due to the outperformance of its telehealth business in the first quarter the Company is raising its previous guidance to:




  • Total revenues in the range of $268 million to $275 million, up from previous guidance of $265 million to $275 million.


  • Telehealth revenue in the range of $208 million to $213 million, up from $205 million to $213 million.


  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $31 million to $33 million, up from $30 million to $32 million.


  • Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is now forecast to exceed $21 million, up from approximately $20 million previously.




Conference Call



LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:




















Toll-free dial-in number:
800-225-9448

International dial-in number:
203-518-9708

Conference ID:
LIFEMD

Live & Archived Webcast:

Link




A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at


ir.lifemd.com


.




About LifeMD



LifeMD

®

is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit

LifeMD.com

.




Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements



This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.



Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.



Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.




Investor Contact



Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer




marc@lifemd.com





Media Contact



Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer




press@lifemd.com




Tables to Follow







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIFEMD, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)




ASSETS







Current Assets





Cash
$
34,393,410


$
35,004,924

Accounts receivable, net

10,192,774



8,217,813

Product deposit

191,840



40,763

Inventory, net

2,967,697



2,797,358

Other current assets

2,227,200



2,672,231

Total Current Assets

49,972,921



48,733,089







Non-current Assets





Equipment, net

1,438,829



1,479,184

Right of use assets

6,104,863



6,400,596

Capitalized software, net

14,311,592



13,816,501

Intangible assets, net

1,786,128



2,030,656

Total Non-current Assets

23,641,412



23,726,937







Total Assets
$
73,614,333


$
72,460,026








LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)











Current Liabilities





Accounts payable
$
15,679,028


$
16,009,484

Accrued expenses

18,503,380



20,811,764

Current operating lease liabilities

482,139



508,537

Current portion of long-term debt

11,611,111



8,444,444

Deferred revenue

14,625,902



14,480,917

Total Current Liabilities

60,901,560



60,255,146







Long-term Liabilities





Long-term debt, net

6,818,835



9,885,057

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

6,186,692



6,265,192

Contingent consideration

100,000



100,000

Total Liabilities



74,007,087





76,505,395







Commitments and Contingencies





Mezzanine Equity





Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized


Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value, $0 per share as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

-



-

Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)





Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.55 per share as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

140



140

Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 43,632,700 and 42,293,907 shares issued, 43,529,660 and 42,190,867 outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

436,327



422,939

Additional paid-in capital

233,043,479



230,508,339

Accumulated deficit

(235,644,977
)


(236,253,218
)

Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(163,701
)


(163,701
)

Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Deficit

(2,328,732
)


(5,485,501
)

Non-controlling interest

1,935,978



1,440,132

Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

(392,754
)


(4,045,369
)

Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
$
73,614,333


$
72,460,026







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIFEMD, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2025


2024


Revenues





Telehealth revenue, net
$
52,456,481


$
30,841,402

WorkSimpli revenue, net

13,241,275



13,302,862


Total revenues, net

65,697,756



44,144,264








Cost of revenues





Cost of telehealth revenue

8,136,462



4,194,595

Cost of WorkSimpli revenue

507,254



405,582


Total cost of revenues

8,643,716



4,600,177








Gross profit

57,054,040



39,544,087








Expenses





Selling and marketing expenses

29,194,061



24,173,880

General and administrative expenses

17,055,669



15,305,732

Customer service expenses

3,071,494



1,848,041

Development costs

2,675,134



2,087,232

Other operating expenses

2,514,758



2,300,447

Total expenses

54,511,116



45,715,332








Operating income (loss)

2,542,924



(6,171,245
)








Other expenses





Interest expense, net

(626,275
)


(477,678
)








Net income (loss) before income taxes

1,916,649



(6,648,923
)







Income tax expense

-



-








Net income (loss)

1,916,649



(6,648,923
)







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

531,845



119,432








Net income (loss) attributable to LifeMD, Inc.

1,384,804



(6,768,355
)







Preferred stock dividends

(776,563
)


(776,563
)








Net income (loss) attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
$
608,241


$
(7,544,918
)







Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
$
0.01


$
(0.19
)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders
$
0.01


$
(0.19
)







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





Basic

43,135,778



39,242,237

Diluted

45,580,311



39,242,237










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LIFEMD, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2025


2024








CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income (loss)
$
1,916,649


$
(6,648,923
)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Amortization of debt discount

100,444



100,444

Amortization of capitalized software

2,250,036



1,787,404

Amortization of intangibles

244,528



245,966

Accretion of consideration payable

-



13,644

Depreciation of fixed assets

162,566



65,915

Noncash operating lease expense

295,733



206,809

Stock compensation expense

2,548,528



2,544,430







Changes in Assets and Liabilities





Accounts receivable

(1,974,961
)


(59,241
)

Product deposit

(151,077
)


196,912

Inventory

(170,339
)


386,292

Other current assets

445,031



(364,227
)

Operating lease liabilities

(104,897
)


(203,944
)

Deferred revenue

144,985



4,374,159

Accounts payable

(330,456
)


1,310,177

Accrued expenses

(2,308,383
)


1,246,342

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,068,387



5,202,159



(53,393
)




CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Cash paid for capitalized software costs

(2,745,127
)


(2,014,673
)

Purchase of equipment

(122,211
)


(175,592
)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,867,338
)


(2,190,265
)








CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty

-



(211,690
)

Cash proceeds from exercise of options

-



7,813

Preferred stock dividends

(776,563
)


(776,563
)

Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild

-



(31,250
)

Distributions to non-controlling interest

(36,000
)


(36,000
)

Net cah used in financing activities

(812,563
)


(1,047,690
)







Net (decrease) increase in cash

(611,514
)


1,964,204







Cash at beginning of period

35,004,924



33,146,725







Cash at end of period
$
34,393,410


$
35,110,929








Cash paid for interest





Cash paid during the period for interest
$
593,750


$
644,919








Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Cashless exercise of options
$
561


$
641

Cashless exercise of warrants
$
-


$
12,685

Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments
$
-


$
642,000

Right of use asset
$
-


$
1,285,926

Right of use lease liability
$
-


$
1,285,926









About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. Additionally, we report telehealth adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify the financial performance of our core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.



Telehealth and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA is defined as segment operating income or loss before depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, extraordinary litigation costs, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of segment operating income or loss to segment Adjusted EBITDA.



We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is specifically relevant to LifeMD to provide shareholders a comparable measure of profitability for our core telehealth business without the impact of our majority owned, but separately managed non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli. Adjusted EBITDA, telehealth adjusted EBITDA and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.


































































































































































































Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA



(in whole numbers, unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
608,241

$
(7,544,918
)





Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)

525,831


377,234

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

2,657,130


2,112,929

Amortization of debt discount

100,444


100,444

Financing transactions expense

-


172,229

Litigation costs

(a)

253,197


182,547

Severance costs

76,882


160,495

Acquisitions expenses

208,500


-

Insurance acceptance readiness

140,360


706,341

Sarbanes Oxley readiness

-


159,908

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

231,647


(26,248
)

Taxes

-


-

Dividends

776,563


1,043,380

Stock-based compensation expense

2,548,528


2,544,430

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

531,845


119,432





Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,659,168

$
108,203






(a)

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company included litigation costs related to a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company included costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the

Marden v.


LifeMD


, Inc.

case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, filed on May 6, 2025, and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement.



















































































































































Reconciliation of Telehealth GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA


(in whole numbers, unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024

Telehealth operating income (loss)
$
386,865

$
(6,619,763
)





Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

1,691,409


1,363,074

Financing transactions expense

-


172,229

Litigation costs

(a)

253,197


182,547

Severance costs

76,882


160,495

Acquisitions expenses

208,500


-

Insurance acceptance readiness

140,360


706,341

Sarbanes Oxley readiness

-


159,908

Stock-based compensation expense

2,548,528


2,544,430





Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,305,741

$
(1,330,739
)






(a)

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company included litigation costs related to a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company included costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the

Marden v.


LifeMD


, Inc.

case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, filed on May 6, 2025, and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement.




























































































Reconciliation of WorkSimpli GAAP Operating Income to WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA


(in whole numbers, unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024

WorkSimpli operating income
$
2,156,059

$
448,518





Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

965,721


749,855

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

231,647


(26,248
)

Distributions

-


266,817





WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,353,427

$
1,438,942





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LFMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.