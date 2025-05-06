LifeMD, Inc. Reports 49% Revenue Growth and First-Ever Positive GAAP EPS in Q1 2025 Financial Results

LifeMD reports a 49% revenue increase, achieving positive GAAP net income for the first time and raising 2025 guidance.

Quiver AI Summary

LifeMD, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with total revenues increasing by 49% year-over-year to $65.7 million, driven by a 70% rise in telehealth revenue. The company achieved its first-ever quarter of positive GAAP net income, recording $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.5 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA surged to $8.7 million from just $0.1 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA improving significantly to $5.3 million. LifeMD's Chairman and CEO highlighted the company’s expanding service offerings and successful strategic collaborations, which positioned it uniquely in the telehealth market. The company has raised its full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance due to this robust performance, expecting total revenues between $268 million to $275 million and adjusted EBITDA of $31 million to $33 million.

Potential Positives

Total revenues increased 49% year-over-year to $65.7 million, indicating strong business growth.

Telehealth revenue grew by 70%, showcasing the escalating demand for telehealth services.

LifeMD achieved its first-ever quarter of positive GAAP net income, reflecting a significant milestone in profitability.

The company is raising its full-year 2025 guidance for both total revenues and adjusted EBITDA, suggesting confidence in continued strong performance.

Potential Negatives

Despite a strong year-over-year revenue increase, the gross margin decreased from 90% to 87%, indicating potential pricing pressure or cost increases that could affect profitability.

The company reported only a small GAAP net income of $0.6 million, which might raise concerns about the sustainability of profitability, especially given its previous significant losses.

There was a significant amount of litigation costs and non-recurring expenses reflected in both adjusted EBITDA calculations, which may suggest underlying operational challenges.

FAQ

What are LifeMD's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Q1 2025 increased to $65.7 million, a 49% year-over-year growth.

How much did telehealth revenue grow in the last quarter?

Telehealth revenue grew by 70% compared to the same quarter last year.

What was LifeMD's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

LifeMD's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 increased to $8.7 million, up from $0.1 million a year ago.

What positive financial milestone did LifeMD achieve recently?

LifeMD reported its first-ever quarter of positive GAAP net income, with a net income of $0.6 million.

What guidance has LifeMD updated for the full year 2025?

LifeMD raised its full-year 2025 guidance for total revenues to $268-$275 million and adjusted EBITDA to $31-$33 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $1,247,475 .

. JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LFMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LFMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LFMD forecast page.

$LFMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $7.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $12.0 on 12/10/2024

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LifeMD, Inc.





(Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







Management Commentary







Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD, said, “LifeMD had an outstanding first quarter that demonstrated the power of our platform, the need for our services and the accelerated growth trajectory of the business as we achieved our first-ever quarter of GAAP profitability well ahead of expectations. During the quarter we expanded across all service areas, and the performance of our weight management program underscored our success as it is now expected to exceed top- and bottom-line expectations for the full year. The launch of our men’s hormone therapy offering, and recent acceptance of Medicare are also off to strong starts and continue to diversify our already leading telehealth platform.





“Our recently announced strategic collaborations with both LillyDirect and NovoCare continue to generate momentum by allowing us to offer more convenient and affordable access to branded GLP-1 medications. These collaborations make LifeMD the only telehealth provider in the U.S. that offers synchronous care and cash-pay access to both Wegovy



®



and Zepbound



®



. In addition to the continued success of our existing telehealth platforms, we recently announced key hires in the mental and hormonal health verticals and the acquisition of important assets in behavioral health and women’s health. These are two strategic areas with significant unmet clinical need in the marketplace and within our existing patient population,” concluded Schreiber.





“LifeMD had an exceptionally strong first quarter with top- and bottom-line growth both ahead of our expectations. Telehealth revenue achieved 70% year-over-year growth on a standalone basis, while our telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased to $5.3 million from a loss of $1.3 million in the year-ago period. We also achieved positive GAAP net income for the first time,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. “We are raising our full-year 2025 guidance to reflect our strong performance to date for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We now expect total revenues in the range of $268 to $275 million, up from $265 to $275 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $31 to $33 million, up from $30 to $32 million.”







First Quarter Financial Highlights







All comparisons are with the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in the following results are defined and reconciled to GAAP at the end of this press release.







Cash was $34.4 million as of March 31, 2025.













First Quarter Key Performance Metrics













($ in 000s)











Three Months Ended March 31,













Y-o-Y

















Key Performance Metrics













2025













2024













% Growth

















Revenue

























Telehealth





$52,456





$30,841





70%









WorkSimpli





$13,241





$13,303





0%











Total Revenue









$





65,698









$





44,144









49





%

































Active Subscribers























Telehealth Active Subscribers





290,660





237,790





22%









WorkSimpli Active Subscribers





158,265





166,351





-5%











Total Active Subscribers









448,925









404,141









11





%

































Financial Guidance







For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects:







Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7 million to $9 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4 million to $6 million.







For the full year 2025, due to the outperformance of its telehealth business in the first quarter the Company is raising its previous guidance to:







Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is now forecast to exceed $21 million, up from approximately $20 million previously.









Conference Call







LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:









Toll-free dial-in number:





800-225-9448









International dial-in number:





203-518-9708









Conference ID:





LIFEMD









Live & Archived Webcast:







Link















A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at





ir.lifemd.com





.







About LifeMD







LifeMD



®



is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit



LifeMD.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.





Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.





Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.







Investor Contact







Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer









marc@lifemd.com











Media Contact







Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer









press@lifemd.com









Tables to Follow



















LIFEMD, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















(Unaudited)

























ASSETS







































Current Assets





























Cash





$





34,393,410













$





35,004,924













Accounts receivable, net









10,192,774

















8,217,813













Product deposit









191,840

















40,763













Inventory, net









2,967,697

















2,797,358













Other current assets









2,227,200

















2,672,231













Total Current Assets









49,972,921

















48,733,089









































Non-current Assets





























Equipment, net









1,438,829

















1,479,184













Right of use assets









6,104,863

















6,400,596













Capitalized software, net









14,311,592

















13,816,501













Intangible assets, net









1,786,128

















2,030,656













Total Non-current Assets









23,641,412

















23,726,937









































Total Assets





$





73,614,333













$





72,460,026











































LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)



























































Current Liabilities





























Accounts payable





$





15,679,028













$





16,009,484













Accrued expenses









18,503,380

















20,811,764













Current operating lease liabilities









482,139

















508,537













Current portion of long-term debt









11,611,111

















8,444,444













Deferred revenue









14,625,902

















14,480,917













Total Current Liabilities









60,901,560

















60,255,146









































Long-term Liabilities





























Long-term debt, net









6,818,835

















9,885,057













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities









6,186,692

















6,265,192













Contingent consideration









100,000

















100,000













Total Liabilities













74,007,087





















76,505,395









































Commitments and Contingencies





























Mezzanine Equity





























Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized





Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value, $0 per share as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









-

















-













Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)





























Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.55 per share as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









140

















140













Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 43,632,700 and 42,293,907 shares issued, 43,529,660 and 42,190,867 outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









436,327

















422,939













Additional paid-in capital









233,043,479

















230,508,339













Accumulated deficit









(235,644,977





)













(236,253,218





)









Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









(163,701





)













(163,701





)









Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Deficit









(2,328,732





)













(5,485,501





)









Non-controlling interest









1,935,978

















1,440,132













Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)









(392,754





)













(4,045,369





)









Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)





$





73,614,333













$





72,460,026























































LIFEMD, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended March 31,















2025













2024















Revenues































Telehealth revenue, net





$





52,456,481













$





30,841,402













WorkSimpli revenue, net









13,241,275

















13,302,862















Total revenues, net











65,697,756

















44,144,264











































Cost of revenues































Cost of telehealth revenue









8,136,462

















4,194,595













Cost of WorkSimpli revenue









507,254

















405,582















Total cost of revenues











8,643,716

















4,600,177











































Gross profit











57,054,040

















39,544,087











































Expenses































Selling and marketing expenses









29,194,061

















24,173,880













General and administrative expenses









17,055,669

















15,305,732













Customer service expenses









3,071,494

















1,848,041













Development costs









2,675,134

















2,087,232













Other operating expenses









2,514,758

















2,300,447













Total expenses









54,511,116

















45,715,332











































Operating income (loss)











2,542,924

















(6,171,245





)







































Other expenses































Interest expense, net









(626,275





)













(477,678





)







































Net income (loss) before income taxes











1,916,649

















(6,648,923





)





































Income tax expense









-

















-











































Net income (loss)











1,916,649

















(6,648,923





)





































Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









531,845

















119,432











































Net income (loss) attributable to LifeMD, Inc.











1,384,804

















(6,768,355





)





































Preferred stock dividends









(776,563





)













(776,563





)







































Net income (loss) attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders







$





608,241













$





(7,544,918





)





































Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders





$





0.01













$





(0.19





)









Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders





$





0.01













$





(0.19





)





































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





























Basic









43,135,778

















39,242,237













Diluted









45,580,311

















39,242,237























































LIFEMD, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended March 31,















2025













2024











































CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES































Net income (loss)





$





1,916,649













$





(6,648,923





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Amortization of debt discount









100,444

















100,444













Amortization of capitalized software









2,250,036

















1,787,404













Amortization of intangibles









244,528

















245,966













Accretion of consideration payable









-

















13,644













Depreciation of fixed assets









162,566

















65,915













Noncash operating lease expense









295,733

















206,809













Stock compensation expense









2,548,528

















2,544,430









































Changes in Assets and Liabilities





























Accounts receivable









(1,974,961





)













(59,241





)









Product deposit









(151,077





)













196,912













Inventory









(170,339





)













386,292













Other current assets









445,031

















(364,227





)









Operating lease liabilities









(104,897





)













(203,944





)









Deferred revenue









144,985

















4,374,159













Accounts payable









(330,456





)













1,310,177













Accrued expenses









(2,308,383





)













1,246,342













Net cash provided by operating activities









3,068,387

















5,202,159





















(53,393





)























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES































Cash paid for capitalized software costs









(2,745,127





)













(2,014,673





)









Purchase of equipment









(122,211





)













(175,592





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(2,867,338





)













(2,190,265





)







































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES































Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty









-

















(211,690





)









Cash proceeds from exercise of options









-

















7,813













Preferred stock dividends









(776,563





)













(776,563





)









Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild









-

















(31,250





)









Distributions to non-controlling interest









(36,000





)













(36,000





)









Net cah used in financing activities









(812,563





)













(1,047,690





)





































Net (decrease) increase in cash









(611,514





)













1,964,204









































Cash at beginning of period









35,004,924

















33,146,725









































Cash at end of period





$





34,393,410













$





35,110,929











































Cash paid for interest































Cash paid during the period for interest





$





593,750













$





644,919











































Non-cash investing and financing activities:































Cashless exercise of options





$





561













$





641













Cashless exercise of warrants





$





-













$





12,685













Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments





$





-













$





642,000













Right of use asset





$





-













$





1,285,926













Right of use lease liability





$





-













$





1,285,926











































About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. Additionally, we report telehealth adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify the financial performance of our core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.





Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





Telehealth and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA is defined as segment operating income or loss before depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, extraordinary litigation costs, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of segment operating income or loss to segment Adjusted EBITDA.





We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is specifically relevant to LifeMD to provide shareholders a comparable measure of profitability for our core telehealth business without the impact of our majority owned, but separately managed non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli. Adjusted EBITDA, telehealth adjusted EBITDA and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.











Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA





















(in whole numbers, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024















Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders





$





608,241









$





(7,544,918





)





























Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)









525,831













377,234













Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense









2,657,130













2,112,929













Amortization of debt discount









100,444













100,444













Financing transactions expense









-













172,229













Litigation costs



(a)











253,197













182,547













Severance costs









76,882













160,495













Acquisitions expenses









208,500













-













Insurance acceptance readiness









140,360













706,341













Sarbanes Oxley readiness









-













159,908













Foreign exchange loss (gain)









231,647













(26,248





)









Taxes









-













-













Dividends









776,563













1,043,380













Stock-based compensation expense









2,548,528













2,544,430













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









531,845













119,432

































Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA





$





8,659,168









$





108,203



































(a)



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company included litigation costs related to a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company included costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the



Marden v.





LifeMD





, Inc.



case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, filed on May 6, 2025, and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement.























Reconciliation of Telehealth GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA













(in whole numbers, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024















Telehealth operating income (loss)





$





386,865









$





(6,619,763





)





























Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense









1,691,409













1,363,074













Financing transactions expense









-













172,229













Litigation costs



(a)











253,197













182,547













Severance costs









76,882













160,495













Acquisitions expenses









208,500













-













Insurance acceptance readiness









140,360













706,341













Sarbanes Oxley readiness









-













159,908













Stock-based compensation expense









2,548,528













2,544,430

































Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA





$





5,305,741









$





(1,330,739





)































(a)



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company included litigation costs related to a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company included costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the



Marden v.





LifeMD





, Inc.



case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, filed on May 6, 2025, and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement.











































Reconciliation of WorkSimpli GAAP Operating Income to WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA

















(in whole numbers, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024















WorkSimpli operating income





$





2,156,059









$





448,518

































Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense









965,721













749,855













Foreign exchange loss (gain)









231,647













(26,248





)









Distributions









-













266,817

































WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA





$





3,353,427









$





1,438,942











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.