LifeMD, Inc. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

LifeMD will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 6 and host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

LifeMD, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 6, 2025, after U.S. markets close, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The call will be accessible via toll-free and international dial-in numbers, with a web link provided for live and archived streaming. LifeMD is a prominent telemedicine provider, offering virtual primary care and services across over 200 health conditions, supported by a proprietary digital platform, a nationwide medical group, and an affiliated pharmacy. For more details, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact their investor and media representatives.

Potential Positives

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care services, underscoring its prominent position in the growing telemedicine market.

The scheduled conference call for financial results demonstrates the company's transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed about its performance.

The comprehensive range of services offered by LifeMD, covering over 200 conditions, showcases its ability to cater to diverse healthcare needs and enhance patient accessibility.

The company's utilization of a proprietary digital care platform and a 50-state affiliated medical group indicates a robust infrastructure for delivering high-quality healthcare.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose specific financial performance metrics or expectations for the upcoming reporting period may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health.



The timing of the financial results announcement could indicate potential delays or issues if the results are not presented promptly as scheduled.



Providing only a general overview of services without detailed analysis or updates on strategic goals may lead to questions regarding the company's direction and future growth prospects.

FAQ

When will LifeMD's financial results be announced?

LifeMD will announce its financial results on May 6, 2025, after the U.S. markets close.

What time is the LifeMD conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on May 6, 2025.

How can I join the LifeMD conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 800-225-9448 for toll-free or 203-518-9708 for international.

What services does LifeMD provide?

LifeMD offers virtual primary care, telemedicine, lab services, and treatment for over 200 health conditions.

Who can I contact for more information about LifeMD?

For inquiries, you can contact Marc Benathen at marc@lifemd.com or Jessica Friedeman at press@lifemd.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $670,212 .

. JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LFMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LFMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LFMD forecast page.

$LFMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $7.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $12.0 on 12/10/2024

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LifeMD, Inc.







(Nasdaq: LFMD)



, a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on May 6, 2025 and will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.









Conference Call & Webcast Details













Date:





Tuesday, May 6



th











Time:





4:30 p.m. Eastern time









Toll-Free Dial-In:





800-225-9448









International Dial-In:





203-518-9708









Conference ID:





LIFEMD









Live & Archived Webcast:







Link

























About LifeMD, Inc.







LifeMD



®



is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit





LifeMD.com





.







Investor Contact







Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer







marc@lifemd.com









Media Contact







Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer







press@lifemd.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.