LifeMD, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2025

LifeMD will participate in three investor conferences in May, offering presentations and meetings with investors.

Potential Positives

Participation in multiple investor conferences showcases LifeMD's commitment to transparency and engagement with the investment community.

One-on-one meetings with investors provide opportunities for tailored discussions, potentially strengthening investor relations and confidence in the company.

The highlighting of LifeMD's comprehensive services and proprietary digital care platform emphasizes its leadership position in the growing virtual primary care market.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks any substantial updates regarding company performance, financial results, or strategic initiatives, which may leave investors wanting more concrete information.

Involvement in three investor conferences within a short timeframe may indicate heightened pressure for the company to reassure investors about its stability and growth prospects.

There is no mention of recent achievements or milestones that would provide positive context, potentially raising concerns about the company's current performance and outlook.

FAQ

What investor conferences is LifeMD participating in this May?

LifeMD is participating in the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference and the B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Institutional Investor Conference.

Where will LifeMD's investor conferences take place?

The conferences will be held in New York City and Marina Del Rey, and Minneapolis.

What services does LifeMD provide?

LifeMD offers virtual primary care, telemedicine, lab services, pharmacy access, and treatment for over 200 conditions.

How can investors contact LifeMD?

Investors can contact Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer, via email at marc@lifemd.com.

Where can I find more information about LifeMD?

More information about LifeMD can be found on their official website at LifeMD.com.

$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $1,247,475 .

. JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LFMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

$LFMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $7.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $12.0 on 12/10/2024

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LifeMD, Inc.





(Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of May:









H.C. Wainwright 3







rd







Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq, May 20 in New York City.



Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.











Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.





B. Riley Securities 25







th







Annual Institutional Investor Conference, May 21-22 at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina Del Rey.



Management will be presenting a corporate overview and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.











Management will be presenting a corporate overview and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.





Craig-Hallum 22







nd







Annual Institutional Investor Conference, May 28 at The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel.



Management will be holding one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

















About LifeMD, Inc.







LifeMD



®



is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit





LifeMD.com





.







Investor Contact







Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer







marc@lifemd.com









Media Contact







Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer







press@lifemd.com





