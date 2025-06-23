LifeMD, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock Holders

LifeMD announces a cash dividend of $0.5546875 per share for its 8.875% Series A Preferred Stock, payable July 15, 2025.

LifeMD, Inc. announced the authorization of a cash dividend of $0.5546875 per share for holders of its 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, set to be paid on July 15, 2025, to those recorded by July 3, 2025. The company provides virtual primary care services, offering telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy access, and specialized treatments for over 200 conditions through its digital care platform and affiliated medical group. The press release includes cautionary notes on forward-looking statements regarding the company's future financial performance and operations, emphasizing that actual results may differ due to various uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The authorization of a cash dividend reflects the company's financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment to preferred stockholders demonstrates confidence in the company’s ongoing operations and profitability.

LifeMD’s diverse range of services and significant infrastructure positions the company well for continued growth in the virtual healthcare market.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend may signal that the company is prioritizing returns to preferred shareholders over reinvestment in growth or innovation, potentially indicating weak future growth prospects.

The inclusion of numerous forward-looking statements, with significant disclaimers about uncertainties and risks, may create skepticism among investors regarding the company's future performance and financial health.

The focus on preferred stock dividends could divert attention from the company's overall financial stability and performance metrics, raising concerns among common shareholders.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend announced by LifeMD?

LifeMD announced a cash dividend of $0.5546875 per share for holders of its 8.875% Series A Preferred Stock.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 3, 2025.

What services does LifeMD provide?

LifeMD is a provider of virtual primary care, offering telemedicine, pharmacy services, and specialized treatments for over 200 conditions.

How can investors contact LifeMD?

Investors can contact Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer, via email at marc@lifemd.com for inquiries.

Where can I find more information about LifeMD?

For more information, visit LifeMD's official website at LifeMD.com.

$LFMD Insider Trading Activity

$LFMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC DAVID BENATHEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $1,682,440 .

. JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $1,396,205 .

. STEFAN GALLUPPI (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $1,052,657

ERIC HAROLD YECIES (Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $183,750

JESSICA FRIEDEMAN (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,665

$LFMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LFMD stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LFMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

$LFMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFMD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LFMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $14.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from KeyBanc set a target price of $7.0 on 01/08/2025

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LifeMD, Inc.



(Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend to holders of the Company’s 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LFMDP) equal to $0.5546875 per share.





The preferred dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2025.







About LifeMD, Inc.







LifeMD



®



is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit



LifeMD.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.





Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.





Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.







Investor Contact







Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer







marc@lifemd.com









Media Contact







Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer







press@lifemd.com





