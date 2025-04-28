LifeMD Expands Into Women's Health With Acquisition Of Optimal Human Health MD Assets

(RTTNews) - LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD), a provider of virtual primary care, has acquired key assets from Optimal Human Health MD, a nationwide women's health virtual care provider.

This move marks LifeMD's entry into the women's health market and lays the foundation for a comprehensive virtual health program focused on hormone health, bone density, metabolism, and long-term wellness.

Recognizing the historic underservice in women's health—especially regarding perimenopause, menopause, and hormonal balance—LifeMD plans to launch its new women's health services this summer through its vertically integrated platform.

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Women's Health at LifeMD, stated that expanding into underserved markets like women's health aligns with the company's growth strategy. She highlighted that LifeMD's existing assets—including a national provider network, partnerships with Quest and Labcorp, an in-house pharmacy, behavioral health services, and wellness capabilities—position the company to build one of the most comprehensive virtual-first women's health offerings in the country. She also noted that many services will be available through private and government insurance, enhancing affordability and accessibility.

Despite growing awareness, areas like menopause and osteoporosis remain highly underserved. Only one in four women seek treatment for menopause-related symptoms, and while women represent 80% of osteoporosis cases, over two-thirds go undiagnosed. According to BCG, the market for these areas could grow to $60-70 billion by 2030, underlining the need for accessible, specialized care.

The acquisition also brings in Optimal's experienced team of nurse practitioners, registered dietitians, and patient care staff, along with founder Dr. Doug Lucas. A recognized leader in osteoporosis reversal and hormone optimization, Dr. Lucas will play a key role in shaping LifeMD's women's health strategy. He is the author of The Osteoporosis Breakthrough and Top 10 Reasons Why Your Hormones Are Failing You and hosts the YouTube channel "The Dr. Doug Show: Bones, Hormones, and HealthSpan."

Dr. Lucas commented that LifeMD's platform offers the reach and operational strength needed to deliver world-class women's healthcare to a wider audience. He expressed enthusiasm about building on Optimal's foundation and providing next-generation care through LifeMD.

This acquisition aligns with LifeMD's broader strategy of scaling high-demand specialty care verticals, following the successful model seen with Rex MD in men's health. With a 50-state affiliated medical group, national lab and pharmacy infrastructure, and a growing patient base across cash-pay and insurance models, LifeMD is well-positioned to expand its differentiated virtual care services.

LFMD is currently trading at $6.02 or 1.15% lower on the Nasdaq Global Market.

