LIFEMD Earnings Results: $LFMD Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIFEMD ($LFMD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $64,260,000, beating estimates of $58,532,363 by $5,727,637.

LIFEMD Insider Trading Activity

LIFEMD insiders have traded $LFMD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN SCHREIBER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $670,212 .

. STEFAN GALLUPPI (Chief Innovation Officer) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $14,790

LIFEMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of LIFEMD stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

