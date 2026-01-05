LifeMD Adds Novo Nordisk's Weight-loss Pill Wegovy To Telehealth Platform

(RTTNews) - LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD), a provider of virtual primary care and pharmacy services, on Monday said it is now offering Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill for chronic weight management and cardiovascular health through its telehealth platform.

Eligible patients can access the therapy for as little as $149 per month, expanding LifeMD's portfolio of branded obesity treatments.

The move strengthens LifeMD's collaboration with Novo Nordisk, with the company featured on the NovoCare and Wegovy websites as a trusted telehealth provider.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Wegovy pill on December 22, 2025, as the first and only oral GLP-1 therapy indicated to reduce excess body weight, support long-term weight maintenance, and reduce the risk of certain major cardiovascular events.

LFMD shares rose more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $3.49, up 2.35% on Friday.

