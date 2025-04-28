LifeMD Acquires Optimal Human Health To Launch Virtual Women's Health Platform In Summer 2025

(RTTNews) - LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD), Monday announced the acquisition of key assets from Optimal Human Health MD, a nationwide virtual women's health provider, marking LifeMD's official entry into the women's health market.

The acquisition establishes a clinical and operational foundation for a comprehensive women's health offering set to launch in summer 2025.

LifeMD said the new vertical will focus on areas of critical unmet need—hormone health, bone density, metabolism, and long-term wellness—delivered through its vertically integrated virtual care platform.

Services will be offered via cash-pay and insurance-based models, and supported by LifeMD's existing partnerships with Quest, Labcorp, and its in-house pharmacy and behavioral health services.

"Our upcoming women's health programs are particularly compelling because they allow us to fully leverage our national provider network and infrastructure to meet the complex and underserved needs of women," said Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Women's Health at LifeMD.

She added further that, "We aim to build the most comprehensive virtual-first women's health solution in the U.S."

Despite growing awareness, menopause and osteoporosis remain significantly underdiagnosed and undertreated, with only 25 percent of women seeking care for menopause-related symptoms and two-thirds of osteoporosis cases going undiagnosed.

LifeMD noted that these areas represent a $60-70 billion market opportunity by 2030, according to BCG, underscoring the urgency for scalable, high-quality women's care.

The acquisition includes Optimal's clinical team, patient support staff, and its founder, Dr. Doug Lucas, a recognized expert in hormone optimization and osteoporosis reversal. Dr. Lucas will serve a strategic role in building LifeMD's women's health strategy and expanding clinical services.

"LifeMD's scale and infrastructure offer a unique opportunity to expand access to personalized, evidence-based women's health care," said Dr. Lucas.

LifeMD's move into women's health follows its success with Rex MD in the men's health space and aligns with its strategy to scale high-demand specialty care through platform integration.

Currently, LFMD is trading at $6.05 down by 0.66 percent on the Nasdaq.

