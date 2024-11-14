News & Insights

Stocks

Lifeist Wellness Launches Major Sale for Mikra

November 14, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lifeist Wellness (TSE:LFST) has released an update.

Lifeist Wellness Inc.’s subsidiary, Mikra Cellular Sciences, is launching its biggest sale of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering significant discounts on their health supplements both on their website and Amazon. These supplements are designed to enhance health span, cognitive performance, and overall wellness, providing an opportunity for new and loyal customers to benefit from their science-driven products.

For further insights into TSE:LFST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LFSWF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.