News & Insights

Stocks

Lifeist Wellness Announces Major Black Friday Sale

November 14, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lifeist Wellness (TSE:LFST) has released an update.

Lifeist Wellness’ subsidiary, Mikra Cellular Sciences, is launching its biggest sale of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, featuring exclusive promotions on its website and Amazon. This sale provides an opportunity for customers to purchase Mikra’s scientifically formulated health supplements, known for enhancing physical and cognitive performance, at special prices.

For further insights into TSE:LFST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LFSWF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.