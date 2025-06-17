Markets
LFCR

Lifecore Signs 10-Year Manufacturing Deal To Support Novel Ophthalmic Therapy

June 17, 2025 — 11:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) has entered a 10-year commercial manufacturing and supply agreement with an existing partner to advance a new ophthalmic treatment through clinical stages to market readiness.

The deal reflects Lifecore's broader growth strategy focused on late-stage customer projects approaching commercialization.

CEO Paul Josephs emphasized that this long-term agreement marks a key milestone in transitioning from development to revenue-generating commercial manufacturing. In parallel, Lifecore signed a multi-million-dollar statement of work to deliver a series of fill and finish CDMO services. This includes producing various batches of the drug candidate, including Process Performance Qualification - PPQ batches, in preparation for regulatory approval and future launch.

Tuesday, LFCR rose 2.10% to close at $6.81 and slipped 1.76% after hours to end at $6.69 on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LFCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.