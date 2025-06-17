Lifecore Signs 10-Year Manufacturing Deal To Support Novel Ophthalmic Therapy

(RTTNews) - Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) has entered a 10-year commercial manufacturing and supply agreement with an existing partner to advance a new ophthalmic treatment through clinical stages to market readiness.

The deal reflects Lifecore's broader growth strategy focused on late-stage customer projects approaching commercialization.

CEO Paul Josephs emphasized that this long-term agreement marks a key milestone in transitioning from development to revenue-generating commercial manufacturing. In parallel, Lifecore signed a multi-million-dollar statement of work to deliver a series of fill and finish CDMO services. This includes producing various batches of the drug candidate, including Process Performance Qualification - PPQ batches, in preparation for regulatory approval and future launch.

Tuesday, LFCR rose 2.10% to close at $6.81 and slipped 1.76% after hours to end at $6.69 on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.