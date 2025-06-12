Markets
Lifecore Receives Full Payment Early For $17 Mln Equipment Sale

June 12, 2025 — 11:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR), a fully integrated CDMO, announced it has received the final $10 million from the sale of its surplus 10-head isolator filler, completing the $17 million transaction ahead of schedule.

The buyer opted to pay the remaining balance in a lump sum instead of following the initial 18-month installment plan. Lifecore had already collected $7 million at the deal's closing in early 2025.

This accelerated payment strengthens the company's balance sheet and supports its strategy of disciplined capital management, according to CFO Ryan D. Lake. He noted that, along with the recent installation of a high-speed 5-head filler capable of generating up to $300 million in annual revenue, the payment adds to Lifecore's growth momentum. The company remains committed to streamlining operations and aligning investments with its long-term goals.

Originally sold in January 2025 to a non-competitor, the uninstalled equipment sale was part of Lifecore's broader effort to optimize its capital assets based on operational and commercial priorities.

LFCR is currently trading at $6.71, or 0.74% lower on the NasdaqGS.

