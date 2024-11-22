Lifecore price target raised to $10 from $8 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Matthew Hewitt raised the firm’s price target on Lifecore (LFCR) to $10 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Lifecore’s investor day was successful, with management showcasing the company’s 5-head filler capabilities and the strong demand for its business, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
