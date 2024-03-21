Lifecore (LFCR) Down 30% on Ending Strategic Review With No Deal

Shares of Lifecore Biomedical LFCR plummeted 30.3% on Mar 20 after the company announced that it concluded its year-long extensive strategic review. The board of directors unanimously opted to continue executing its standalone strategic plan rather than pursuing a sale or merger.

In addition to the above decision, Lifecore has also determined to increase its investment in aseptic production capacity. Over the last three years, management claims to have strategically invested in its aseptic production capacity to meet the pharmaceutical industry's growing demand for injectable fill/finish capabilities.

With the installation of its new high-speed multi-purpose isolator fillers, Lifecore expects to more than triple its current theoretical capacity, from 22 million units to around 70 million units, by fiscal year 2027. Management intends to share more details about their plans at the company’s Investor Day event scheduled to be held later this year.

Per management, the strategic review involved outreach to over 75 potential buyers and financial sponsors. Management expects the significant investments in the injectable fill/finish capacity will help Lifecore return to growth in the second half of fiscal 2024.

Alongside the strategic review decision, Lifecore also announced changes in its top-level leadership. The board of directors named Paul Josephs as the company’s new President and chief executive officer (CEO). Mr. Josephs will also join the company’s board of directors.

Josephs will succeed current CEO Jim Hall, effective May 20, when Hall retires. Mr. Hall will step down from the company’s board but will remain with Lifecore in an advisory capacity for a year.

In the same press release, Lifecore announced that its board of directors named current independent director Katrina Houde as the company’s new Chairperson, effective at the upcoming annual shareholders meeting. This decision comes after the board’s current chair, Craig Barbarosh, decided that he won’t seek re-election at this upcoming meeting.

