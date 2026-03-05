Lifecore Biomedical Signs New Agreement With Indomo For DT-001 In Acne Treatment

(RTTNews) - Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), and Indomo, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, announced that they have entered into a new development services agreement for Indomo's corticosteroid drug candidate, DT-001.

Under this agreement, Lifecore will provide Indomo with a range of CDMO services to support the continued development of DT-001.

Indomo is developing DT-001 for use with its investigational intradermal self-injection device, the ClearPen, for the treatment of inflammatory acne lesions. The ClearPen system pairs a proprietary self-injection device and microneedle with a formulation of triamcinolone acetonide to enable consistent dosing for at-home administration.

Under the latest agreement, Lifecore will be responsible for producing and supplying engineering and clinical batches of DT-001 to Indomo for planned studies designed to prepare the product for anticipated advancement into Phase 2 clinical trials in 2026.

This represents the second agreement signed by the companies, with Lifecore having previously been selected to provide formulation and process optimisation activities in support of the DT-001 program.

Acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting 50 million Americans annually, yet only one million people are regularly receiving corticosteroid injections to treat their inflammatory lesions.

LFCR has traded between $4.76 and $8.98 in the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $7.06, up 1%.

