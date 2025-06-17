Lifecore Biomedical Signs 10-Year Commercial Manufacturing Agreement to Advance Novel Ophthalmic Therapeutic

Lifecore Biomedical signs a 10-year manufacturing agreement with a customer to advance an ophthalmic therapeutic toward market approval.

Potential Positives

Lifecore has secured a new 10-year commercial manufacturing and supply agreement with a key existing customer, indicating strong business relationships and stability.

This agreement supports the progression of a novel ophthalmic therapeutic, showcasing Lifecore's role in advancing important medical innovations.

The company has also signed a multi-million-dollar statement of work for fill and finish CDMO services, further solidifying its commitment to customer projects and potential revenue generation.

The announcement aligns with Lifecore's growth strategy focused on late-stage customer projects, enhancing investor and market confidence in its future commercial manufacturing revenue.

Potential Negatives

Investors may perceive the reliance on a single key customer as a potential risk, given that the company's future revenue is highly dependent on this relationship and its ability to maintain it over the long term.

The inclusion of numerous forward-looking statements introduces a level of uncertainty about Lifecore's future, which could lead to skepticism among investors and analysts regarding the company's growth projections.

The mention of significant risks such as inflation, economic conditions, and challenges in attracting new customers could raise concerns about the stability and growth potential of Lifecore's business model.

FAQ

What is Lifecore Biomedical's new agreement about?

Lifecore has signed a 10-year commercial manufacturing and supply agreement with an existing customer for an ophthalmic therapeutic.

How does this agreement impact Lifecore's growth strategy?

The agreement is crucial for recognizing manufacturing revenue from late-stage customer projects nearing commercialization.

What services are included in the new statement of work?

The statement includes multi-million-dollar fill and finish CDMO services to support the drug candidate's regulatory approval and commercialization.

What is Lifecore's expertise in the pharmaceutical market?

Lifecore specializes in the development and manufacturing of sterile injectable products, including premium injectable-grade hyaluronic acid.

Where can I find more information about Lifecore Biomedical?

More information can be found on Lifecore’s official website at www.lifecore.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LFCR Insider Trading Activity

$LFCR insiders have traded $LFCR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARON R. ENGLISH has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,490,981 shares for an estimated $9,870,744 .

. PAUL JOSEPHS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $97,580

$LFCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $LFCR stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LFCR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFCR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Full Release



CHASKA, Minn., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:



LFCR



) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it has signed a new 10-year commercial manufacturing and supply agreement with a key existing customer. This represents the latest agreement signed between the two companies to support the advancement of a novel ophthalmic therapeutic through clinical development and onto the market.





“In outlining our growth strategy for the coming years, we have stressed the importance of our pipeline of late-stage customer projects that are nearing potential commercialization in the mid-term. The signing of this long-term commercial supply agreement with one of those customers is a critical step on our path to recognizing impactful commercial manufacturing revenue from this longstanding relationship,” said Paul Josephs, chief executive officer of Lifecore. “We are committed to supporting our customer as they advance this program toward the market with the potential to make a positive impact on the lives of patients.”





In conjunction with the commercial manufacturing and supply agreement, Lifecore has also signed a multi-million-dollar statement of work detailing a range of fill and finish CDMO services that will further advance this program towards potential regulatory approval and commercialization. Under the terms of this new statement of work, Lifecore will be responsible for manufacturing a variety of batches of the drug candidate, including multiple Process Performance Qualification (PPQ) batches.







About Lifecore Biomedical







Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq:



LFCR



) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at



www.lifecore.com



.









Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbor created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other safe harbors under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, all statements regarding our anticipated future operating and financial expectations and customer opportunities and relationships are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including such factors among others, as the company’s ability to successfully enact its business strategies, including with respect to installation, capacity generation and its ability to attract demand for its services, and its ability expand its relationship with its existing customers or attract new customers; the impact of inflation on Lifecore’s business and financial condition; changes in business conditions and general economic conditions both domestically and globally, including rising interest rates, fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates and potential tariffs; Lifecore’s ability to access sufficient capital to fund its business strategies; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in Lifecore’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 26, 2024 (the “2024 10-K”). For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in the 2024 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations as of the date hereof and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.