Lifecore Biomedical Plans Strategic Growth and Transformation

November 21, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Lifecore Biomedical ( (LFCR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., a leader in complex injectables, is poised for sustainable growth with a strategic plan to achieve over 12% revenue CAGR and 25%+ EBITDA margins. The company is leveraging its robust capabilities and experienced management team to capitalize on market opportunities, aiming to support $300 million in annual revenue. Lifecore’s transformation into a standalone CDMO with enhanced technical and regulatory strengths positions it as a compelling player in the financial markets.

