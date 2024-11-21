Lifecore Biomedical Plans Strategic Growth and Transformation

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lifecore Biomedical ( (LFCR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., a leader in complex injectables, is poised for sustainable growth with a strategic plan to achieve over 12% revenue CAGR and 25%+ EBITDA margins. The company is leveraging its robust capabilities and experienced management team to capitalize on market opportunities, aiming to support $300 million in annual revenue. Lifecore’s transformation into a standalone CDMO with enhanced technical and regulatory strengths positions it as a compelling player in the financial markets.

Find detailed analytics on LFCR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.