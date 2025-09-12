Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Soars 10.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) shares ended the last trading session 10.8% higher at $7.77. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Last month, the company announced robust financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. This might have driven the recent share price rally.

This agricultural and food packaging products company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +43.4%. Revenues are expected to be $26.68 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Lifecore Biomedical, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 21.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LFCR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Lifecore Biomedical is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Alector (ALEC), finished the last trading session 1.1% higher at $2.87. ALEC has returned 30.3% over the past month.

Alector's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +6.6% over the past month to -$0.4. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +7%. Alector currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

