Lifecore Biomedical Grants Equity Awards to New Chief Legal and Administration Officer Thomas D. Salus

Lifecore Biomedical grants stock awards to new chief legal officer, Thomas D. Salus, as part of his employment agreement.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. announced the granting of various stock awards to Thomas D. Salus, their newly appointed chief legal and administration officer. On April 14, 2025, he received a restricted stock unit (RSU) award for 45,000 shares, an option for 210,000 shares, an RSU for 170,000 shares, and a performance stock unit (PSU) award for up to 370,000 shares, as part of his employment agreement to incentivize his joining the company. The awards, approved by Lifecore's compensation committee, are structured to vest over time with specific conditions based on continued employment and performance metrics tied to stock price. Lifecore, a contract development and manufacturing organization, specializes in the sterile production of pharmaceutical products and brings over 40 years of experience in the industry.

Potential Positives

Lifecore Biomedical hired Thomas D. Salus as its chief legal and administration officer, indicating a strategic move to enhance its leadership team.

The company granted significant equity awards, including 45,000 RSUs, 210,000 stock options, and 370,000 PSUs, which could align Mr. Salus's interests with shareholder value and motivate him to contribute to the company's growth.

The performance stock unit (PSU) award ties compensation to specific performance metrics, which could drive improved company performance and accountability.

Lifecore's emphasis on equity inducement aligns with Nasdaq listing requirements, showcasing the company's commitment to governance and compliance in its compensation practices.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of a large number of stock awards and options to a newly hired executive may raise concerns about excessive executive compensation and its potential impact on shareholder value.



The performance-based stock unit (PSU) award being contingent on achieving high stock price targets suggests underlying volatility or uncertainty about the company's future performance that could worry investors.



The fact that a significant portion of the equity awards are performance-based might indicate that the company expects challenges in meeting certain performance metrics, which could signal lower confidence in current business stability or direction.

FAQ

What stock awards were granted to Thomas D. Salus?

Thomas D. Salus received restricted stock units, stock options, and performance stock units totaling up to 370,000 shares.

When were the stock awards granted?

The awards were granted on April 14, 2025, as part of Mr. Salus's employment agreement with Lifecore.

What is Lifecore Biomedical's main business?

Lifecore Biomedical is a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in sterile injectable pharmaceutical products.

How do the stock options vest for Mr. Salus?

The stock option vests one-third on the first anniversary and 1/36th monthly thereafter, subject to continued employment.

What determines the vesting of the performance stock units?

The vesting of PSUs depends on achieving a specific Performance Price over a five-year period compared to defined price ranges.

CHASKA, Minn., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”) a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that Lifecore granted a restricted stock unit (“RSU”) award with respect to 45,000 shares of its common stock, an option for 210,000 shares of stock, an RSU for 170,000 shares of common stock, and a performance stock unit (“PSU”) award for up to 370,000 shares of its common stock to Thomas D. Salus, Lifecore’s newly hired chief legal and administration officer. The RSU awards, stock option and PSU award were granted April 14, 2025, pursuant to an employment agreement between Lifecore and Mr. Salus, and as a material inducement to Mr. Salus joining Lifecore as its chief legal and administration officer.





The RSU awards, stock option and PSU award were approved by Lifecore’s compensation committee and were granted as inducement equity awards in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) under Lifecore’s Equity Inducement Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”).





The RSU award for 45,000 shares will vest and be settled on the third anniversary of the April 14, 2025, grant date. The stock option has an exercise price equal to Fair Market Value (as defined in the Inducement Plan) on April 14, 2025, and will vest as one-third of the shares on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to 1/36th of the shares on each monthly grant date thereafter, subject to continued employment. The RSU award for 170,000 shares will vest and be settled in three nearly equal installments on each of the first three anniversaries of the April 14, 2025, grant date. Each of the RSU and stock option awards is governed by an award agreement and the Inducement Plan.





The PSU award will vest, if at all, based upon the Performance Price achievement within the five-year performance period as compared to a range of ten prices from $7.50 per share to $35.00 per share. The Performance Price is the average Fair Market Values (as defined in the Inducement Plan) of one share of the company’s common stock over a period of 20 consecutive trading days within the performance period. To the extent the PSU award becomes vested, the company will issue Mr. Salus shares of the company’s common stock on the vesting date in settlement of the PSU award, with 50% of the shares so issued being restricted from transfer until the one-year anniversary of the vesting date. The PSU award is governed by a Performance Stock Unit Award Agreement and the Inducement Plan.







About Lifecore Biomedical







Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.



