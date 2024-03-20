Lifecore Biomedical Falls On Approval Of Strategic Alternatives, Appointment Of CEO

(RTTNews) - Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) shares are falling more than 35 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced approval for its review of strategic alternatives. The company also announced strategic updates related to its operations on a stand-alone basis. Further, the company named Paul Josephs as chief executive office to succeed James Hall on his retirement.

Currently, shares are at $4.71, down 34.49 percent from the previous close of $7.19 on a volume of 1,292,191.

