LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL Earnings Preview: Recent $LFCR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL ($LFCR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $33,893,580 and earnings of -$0.15 per share.

LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL Insider Trading Activity

LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL insiders have traded $LFCR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER S KIPER has made 2 purchases buying 1,463,414 shares for an estimated $5,999,997 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I WYNNEFIELD has made 2 purchases buying 292,683 shares for an estimated $1,200,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL JOSEPHS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $97,580

LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFCR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024

