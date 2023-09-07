News & Insights

Markets

Lifeco Enters Long-term Partnership With Power Sustainable For Infrastructure Credit Strategy

September 07, 2023 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Power Sustainable, a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), announced a $600 million commitment for the Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit strategy. The PSIC targets investments in the energy and decarbonization, transportation and logistics, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, and utilities and recycling sectors. Commitments to the strategy were made by subsidiaries of Great-West Lifeco.

"This is a compelling opportunity for us to invest across sectors which are driving decarbonization and social progress, while also capturing attractive risk-adjusted returns," said Raman Srivastava, Global Chief Investment Officer for Lifeco.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.