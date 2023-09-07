Lifeco Enters Long-term Partnership With Power Sustainable For Infrastructure Credit Strategy

(RTTNews) - Power Sustainable, a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), announced a $600 million commitment for the Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit strategy. The PSIC targets investments in the energy and decarbonization, transportation and logistics, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, and utilities and recycling sectors. Commitments to the strategy were made by subsidiaries of Great-West Lifeco.

"This is a compelling opportunity for us to invest across sectors which are driving decarbonization and social progress, while also capturing attractive risk-adjusted returns," said Raman Srivastava, Global Chief Investment Officer for Lifeco.

