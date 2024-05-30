Lifecare AS Launches Capital Raise with Rights Issue

Lifecare AS (DE:LFC) has released an update.

Lifecare AS has initiated a rights issue to raise between NOK 75 million and NOK 90 million by offering new shares at NOK 1.52442 each, with existing shareholders granted preferential subscription rights. For every two shares subscribed and paid for, subscribers will receive one warrant, with the subscription period starting today. The rights issue is partially underwritten by existing shareholders and an external investor, ensuring a minimum capital raise of NOK 75 million.

