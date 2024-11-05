News & Insights

Lifecare ASA to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 05, 2024 — 05:04 am EST

Lifecare AS (DE:LFC0) has released an update.

Lifecare ASA is set to announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 13, with a live presentation by CEO Joacim Holter in Oslo. The company specializes in advanced medical sensor technology, focusing on continuous glucose monitoring systems. Lifecare’s innovative ‘Sencell’ technology aims to revolutionize the monitoring of various analytes in both humans and pets.

