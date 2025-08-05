Markets

Lifecare ASA Secures REK Ethics Approval For First-In-Human CGM Trial

August 05, 2025 — 01:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lifecare ASA (LIFE-ME.OL), on Tuesday, said it has received approval from the Regional Committee for Medical and Health Research Ethics or REK in Norway for its upcoming first-in-human trial of its implantable CGM sensor.

This approval marks a pivotal milestone toward regulatory validation of Lifecare's wireless glucose sensor, designed for individuals with type 1 diabetes. The trial will evaluate the sensor's safety, tolerability, and glucose-sensing precision in a clinical setting.

While the ethics approval indicates strong foundational support, it remains conditional pending minor documentation updates. Lifecare is currently awaiting final trial authorization from the Norwegian Medicines Agency (Direktoratet for medisinske produkter).

The study will be conducted across clinical sites in Norway and Germany, in collaboration with academic and clinical partners. The ethics greenlight follows recent technical validations confirming the device's compliance with core RF and electromagnetic compatibility standards.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.