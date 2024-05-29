News & Insights

Lifecare ASA Launches Major Rights Issue

May 29, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Lifecare AS (DE:LFC) has released an update.

Lifecare ASA, a medical sensor company, has announced a rights issue aiming to raise between NOK 75 million and NOK 90 million by offering up to 59,038,955 new shares at NOK 1.52442 each. Subscribers will receive one warrant for every two shares purchased. The subscription period is set from 30 May to 13 June 2024, with a prospectus available on the company’s website.

