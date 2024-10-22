Lifecare ASA Debuts on Euronext Oslo Børs

Lifecare AS (DE:LFC0) has released an update.

Lifecare ASA, a medical sensor company, has successfully begun trading on the Euronext Oslo Børs, marking a significant milestone in its growth and development of next-generation Continuous Glucose Monitors. This move opens up new opportunities for institutional and international investors as Lifecare aims to revolutionize diabetes management with advanced monitoring technology.

