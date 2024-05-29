News & Insights

Stocks

Lifecare ASA Announces Upcoming Rights Issue

May 29, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lifecare AS (DE:LFC) has released an update.

Lifecare ASA, a medical sensor company, is conducting a partially underwritten rights issue to raise capital, allowing existing shareholders and new investors to purchase additional shares. Shareholders as of May 22, 2024, will be automatically granted subscription rights to buy new shares during the subscription period starting May 30, 2024. These rights can be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange and must be exercised or otherwise will expire valueless by June 13, 2024.

For further insights into DE:LFC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.