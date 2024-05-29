Lifecare ASA Announces Upcoming Rights Issue

Lifecare AS (DE:LFC) has released an update.

Lifecare ASA, a medical sensor company, is conducting a partially underwritten rights issue to raise capital, allowing existing shareholders and new investors to purchase additional shares. Shareholders as of May 22, 2024, will be automatically granted subscription rights to buy new shares during the subscription period starting May 30, 2024. These rights can be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange and must be exercised or otherwise will expire valueless by June 13, 2024.

