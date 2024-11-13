News & Insights

Lifecare ASA Advances Toward Market with Innovative Sensor

Lifecare AS (DE:LFC0) has released an update.

Lifecare ASA is making strides towards the market introduction of Sencell, their next-generation Continuous Glucose Monitor, with significant advancements in production automation and a strategic partnership with OneTwo Analytics for enhanced data analysis. The company’s recent listing on Euronext Oslo Børs marks a key milestone in their journey towards commercialization, as they prepare to meet both human and veterinary market demands. Lifecare’s commitment to quality and innovation positions them as a promising player in the medical sensor industry.

